Punta Gorda Airport is about to get its second commercial airline.
Sun Country Airlines today announced that it will begin service to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) beginning Dec. 10, 2021.
Fares start at $89, one-way.
Today’s announcement is part of a larger expansion by the airline, as it announced 18 new nonstop routes and welcomed nine new airports to its growing network.
The new flights will operate twice weekly.
“With more and more people excited to resume traveling, we’re excited to be able to offer them another option to get away this winter to enjoy the Sunshine State,” said Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney. “We’re know there is pent-up demand for convenient, affordable travel, and we’re here to help folks enjoy the vacations they’ve been dreaming about.”
With today’s expansion, Sun Country Airlines will operate a total of 93 routes across 69 airports in the United States, Mexico, Central America and Caribbean. Sun Country will now offer service to five different airports on Florida’s Gulf Coast, providing visitors to the area with the flexibility to choose the destination airport that best suits their needs.
“We are thrilled that Sun Country Airlines has selected Punta Gorda Airport for this new route, and we look forward to establishing a strong partnership and new opportunities for growth,” said James W. Parish, Punta Gorda Airport CEO. “Our community is excited about welcoming new visitors from Minnesota to sunny southwest Florida.
"Travelers landing at our convenient airport can enjoy an array of outdoor activities surrounding Charlotte Harbor and can explore historic waterfront Punta Gorda to the beautiful Gulf beaches within a 45-minute drive.”
Sun Country’s customer experience includes free in-flight entertainment, a new mobile-friendly website with more self-service tools, and new interiors on each aircraft.
The airline’s mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences.
These routes are on sale now at suncountry.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.