The Peace River Wildlife Center is one step closer to building a new native wildlife hospital and rehab center in Punta Gorda.
Currently housed at the Ponce de Leon Park (3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway) in Punta Gorda Isles, the original center was built in the 1980s and is not fully equipped to handle the nonprofit's plans for the future.
Last week, City Council members approved a lease for a city-owned plot of land along Dundee Road and Harding Street, adjacent to South County Park in unincorporated Charlotte County.
The new property will also provide a more secluded setting for the hospital, as opposed to the "more public-oriented" settings of Ponce Park.
"The land would allow us to build a very excellent modern facility to increase quality of care and to treat more species," said Callie Stahl, PRWC executive director. "There are certain species we don’t have the facility to handle, such as otters. We don’t have the right set up to (keep) and nurse baby otters where we are now."
Recently, two baby otters were brought to the center but had to be taken to a Cape Coral facility for long-term care.
The city's approval of the lease was needed before PRWC can seek rezoning consideration from Charlotte County to build the clinic, which they hope to bring before the the County Commission by the end of this spring.
"This is in front of you (the City Council) now because the PRWC has to go in front of Charlotte County to get a rezoning," said City Manager Howard Kunik at Wednesday's meeting. "In order to do the rezoning, the county staff had requested that a lease be in place between the city and the Wildlife Center prior to consideration of the rezoning."
The land is currently zoned multi-family housing, but it’s an isolated area, according to Stahl.
"We’re still getting our ducks in a row (so to speak) ... working out the details (for) the property and surveying in the works," Stahl said. "There area a few other homes around the area but we don't feel like we'd be disrupting the neighborhood. We think it will be a very appropriate and quiet area for rehabbing our patients."
Under the 50-year lease, PRWC is responsible for all construction costs and utility connection fees. The center must pay the city $1 annually, according to the lease documents. The city will also cover the new hospital's monthly utility bill.
The property was previously used for storage, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert, and has since been deemed unusable.
"I think this is a phenomenal opportunity for all of us," said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews at the meeting. "We have a piece of property that is virtually useless to the city that we own. I think it's a great opportunity for the wildlife center ... absolutely a no-brainer."
When completed, the new permanent building will serve as a hostel and clinic for the rescue, rehabilitation and release of native wildlife. It will also provide housing for injured, ill or orphaned wildlife.
PRWC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation and education center. It does not receive any federal government support. The group's expenses are met through donations, recycling program, gift shop sales and small grants.
