PUNTA GORDA - The Punta Gorda Boat Club recently hosted the annual Special Training and Rehabilitation boat cruise for mentally and physically disabled residents in Charlotte County.

STAR is a local organization whose annual boat cruise has been financially supported by the Punta Gorda Boat Club for the past 30 years, according to Ron Molway.

"Some 90 folks arrived in four buses at Fishermen's Village to board the Helen M — a brand-new ship owned by Ralph Allen's King Fisher Fleet," Molway said.

Allen was on hand to welcome guests, and PGBC members assisted in helping people board the ship for a cruise around Charlotte Harbor.

"The weather was great as we searched the harbor for dolphins," Molway said.

After the cruise, buses took the passengers to the newly renovated PGBC house for lunch.

Molway said Amanda Moore, manager of the Community Resource Network of Florida, explained her staff's mission is to "train clients in life skills to help them lead a productive life."

Molway said the boat club will continue supporting the STAR boat cruise trip and luncheon.

