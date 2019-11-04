PUNTA GORDA — It was smiles all around Monday for the Punta Gorda Boat Club's Special Training and Rehabilitation Cruise in Charlotte Harbor Bay.
The cruise set off from Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda with the help of King Fisher Fleet. A cool breeze, good times, light waves, and some solid dolphin sightings were the goals of the hour-and-a-half trip.
"I love doing the boat ride and watching for dolphins," said passenger Charles Matthew. "This is my 10th time ... it's awesome."
"These (trips) are great," said another passenger Katherine Binder.
Punta Gorda Boat Club, along with King Fisher and the Community Resource Network of Florida in Port Charlotte - which provides services for people with disabilities - have been organizing the cruise for decades.
"I've been doing this for a few years now," said Capt. Ralph Lennon of King Fisher Fleets. "I recognize a lot of the people on a boat and get a kick out of just seeing what they experience and you can see it in their faces more than most people. This is a special trip for special people and to see them get enjoyment is extra special for me."
"When I was a substitute teacher," said Laura Dober. "I did special education and I really enjoyed the people. I heard about this event in the (PG) boat club and wanted to help. It's fun every year."
Bill Kumm of the Punta Gorda Boat Club is one of the main organizers for the annual event. He sees Monday's event as a benefit to all of the community.
"The Punta Gorda Boat Club was looking for something to do to benefit the community," Kumm said. "We found this group (CRN of Florida) and offered to sponsor them for an activity and the activity ended up being on a boat. Twenty-six years later, here we are. To see the look on (the passengers) faces ... it feels great."
Ken Hill, employee of King Fisher Fleets, is going on his eighth time for the STAR cruise and looks forward to it every year.
"This is just great," Hill said. "You see the look on their faces and it's just an incredible time. Many of our passengers have never even been on a boat before."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.