Pickleball play at Gilchrist Park continues to divide the Punta Gorda community.
On one side, you have a handful of homeowners who live across the street from the park along West Retta Esplanade who want pickleball play stopped, altogether.
On the other side, you have the hundreds of residents — year-round and seasonal — that play the game at the park and don’t really want anything to change, unless that change means adding more courts.
Noise from the game has been the major issue from homeowners since the park opened in 2016.
At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, council members approved a motion to purchase and develop two, 10-foot-tall sound barrier walls along the southwest sides of the eight courts. The project is estimated to cost the city $32,000, funded through the city’s 1 percent sales tax.
If you’re in the pickleball corner...Overall, players thought the sound barrier will work to reduce the noise at the courts.
“It seems to some of us that if the only issue is noise and there are options to solve the problems than why not exercise them,” said Carlos Obern of Charlotte County. “The amount is relatively small and it would put an end to the problem and free up the City Council of this issue.”
While the players were generally happy with the council’s decision to put up the barrier, they still took issue with the City Council’s current plan to close four of the courts when the Pickleplex of Punta Gorda at Florida SouthWestern State College opens possibly in late March.
“I do not understand why anyone would suggest reducing the courts,” said one pickleball player of Punta Gorda. “We need more public courts, not fewer.”
Punta Gorda Isles resident John Taylor echoed that player’s remarks, saying, “The courts are (already) overcrowded; we need more space. The PicklePlex will help, but it will not be enough. (On Tuesday) I was playing and all eight courts were filled (with even more) people waiting to play. That doesn’t count the people that stayed home because it was too crowded.”
City Council focused on the sound barrier. They previously handled parking restrictions and are working on establishing a pickleball committee for long-term solutions. Closing four of the courts was part of the council’s plan created in January to try and resolve resident issues.
If you’re in the homeowner corner...The homeowners were generally willing to tolerate the sound barrier but felt like it wouldn’t fix the long-term issues of pickleball play at Gilchrist or overcrowding.
“My home is southwest of the pickleball courts,” said Sheila Jaeger of West Retta Esplanade. “Any type of sound barrier you choose to put up will probably help. That’s not the final problem, it never has been.”
Jaeger said the sport is causing damage to park users as well.
“I don’t just live by the park,” Jaeger said. “I’m a park user and all too often in the discussion of the serious damage to adjacent homeowners, it’s ignored that the noise and the congestion harms many other park users as well.”
Bob Federici understands the benefits of the game, but for he and his wife, Christy, who live across the street from the courts, there are no benefits.
“Everybody here (who plays) goes home,” Federici said. “They bang the ball for hours and then they go back to the (PG) Isles to sit on their lanai ... nice and quiet ... they don’t have to deal with it (everyday).”
View from city council...Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews wants to see more statistics regarding how loud the noise — the smack of the ball, the yells of the players, etc. — really is.
“Are we ever going to do an actual scientific study about the noise level, something that could hold up in court if we ever had to deal with that issue. I haven’t seen any statistics that prove that the noise is to the level that it’s being alleged to be at.”
Council Member Jaha Cummings believes the council members are forgetting their primary roles as representatives of the people.
“We can’t (seem to) be able to understand our primary role regarding our citizens is protecting health, safety and welfare of our citizens.”
City Manager Howard Kunik estimated it would take around 30 days from Wednesday’s approval to sign off on a sound barrier contract.
