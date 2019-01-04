With the dawn of a new year, the saga of the Ponce de Leon Park redesign project continues to inch along.
When the project began in October 2016, the city and the Peace River Wildlife Center had hoped to be breaking ground by now. But, after multiple bumps in the road, the city has found a firm to get the project back on track.
At Wednesday’s regular council meeting, the City Council approved a contract with Weiler Engineering for design services at the park, a firm the city had already been in talks with to take over through donated efforts but, ultimately, had to put to bid due to the amount of work still required. Infrastructural Solution Services was also being considered; Weiler was deemed the most qualified.
James W. Herston had offered his services at no cost back in 2016, however, the firm was unable to “produce the 60 percent design in the time frame that was acceptable to the city,” said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert in a September 2018 Sun story.
The cost of the project is not to exceed $164,502 and includes all expenses to complete phase one. According to the contract, Weiler expects to conclude the conceptual redesign project by September if all goes to plan. The design plan will then be presented to the city’s design review committee for approval and on to the City Council for the same.
“The agreement is a phased agreement with phase one being the entire Ponce Park design component which includes restrooms, pavilions, boat launch areas, picnic and the utilities to hook up to the Wildlife Center,” stated Reichert in an email to the Sun.
For the water and wastewater component of the contract, it will include a letter of recommendation or conceptual design to see if changes or improvements need to be made to the property’s utility infrastructure. If upgrades or other improvements are necessary, a phase two will be negotiated for the identified improvements, upgrades or expansions and utility alignment at the park, said Reichert.
“So, one outcome of this study could be that everything is okay,” said Council Member Gary Wein at the meeting. “Not necessarily that we are going to need (the work done). That’s what we need to find out or maybe it’s old and just needs some repair or a little bit of upgrade.”
This isn’t the first design project for Weiler in Punta Gorda. The engineering firm was also responsible for design of the restrooms and pavilions at Gilchrist Park, according to Marianne Pace, city procurement manager.
“So we’ve worked with them before,” said Mayor Nancy Prafke at the meeting.
The city’s contract with Weiler does not include any improvements to the Peace River Wildlife Center buildings which are located within the park, however, PRWC is working closely with the city and Weiler, as well as other contractors for their redesign.
“We’re very excited that we are going to be able to move forward on reconstruction of the center and the park,” said Callie Stahl, PRWC executive director. “I’ve been in contact with Jeff Weiler and he is going to assist with the engineering of the Wildlife Center’s footprint at the park and I think it’s going to be a great team.”
Ponce de Leon Park is located at 3400 Ponce de Leon Pkwy in Punta Gorda. While there is still a great deal of work to be done, Stahl said that they are estimating to be able to break ground at the park by spring of 2020.
