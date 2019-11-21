PUNTA GORDA — Be on the lookout for low-speed golf carts. They'll soon be scooting around Tidal Creek Bridge in Punta Gorda, a pedestrian pathway connecting Fishermen’s Village to West Retta Esplanade.
The golf carts − that can only reach up to 20 mph − are now officially allowed to cross over the culvert to shuttle people from Fishermen’s Village (1200 W. Retta Esplanade) to the Military Heritage Museum (900 W. Marion Ave.) located at the old IMPAC University building, and not beyond the intersection of Shreve Street.
Going forward, Punta Gorda and Fishermen's Village representatives want the community to know it's safe.
"This (action) is coordinated with our police department and public works," said Punta Gorda Council Member Jaha Cummings at the Nov. 20 City Council meeting where the ordinance was approved. "It’s in their wheelhouse. This is what they know how to do."
There will be a minimal number of trips to the museum with the golf carts, according to Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews.
"If there is two or three a day it will be a lot," Matthews said. "We are not using these golf carts as an exclusive means of getting back and forth to Fishermen’s Village. It does provide another alternative for those who have some limited ability to walk in and get around."
Fishville anticipates their golf carts to begin using the bridge in the beginning of December.
There are requirements
The golf carts being used by ATA Fishville (owner's of Fishermen's Village) have particular requirements that have to be met in order to use the bridge.
All the golf carts must be equipped with efficient brakes, reliable steering apparatuses, safe tires, a rearview mirror, and red reflector warning devices in both the front and rear, according to Macalle Finkle, city paralegal and assistant to the city manager.
"In addition, if (the golf cart) is operated between sunset and sunrise the cart must be equipped with headlights, brake lights, turn signals, and a windshield," Finkle wrote in an email to the Sun.
They must also be equipped with headlights, brake lights, turn signals and a windshield, and are prohibited from using the bridge between sunset and sunrise.
"Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis gave me a form of what I need," said Patti Allen, Fishville general manager. "We will order turning signals. Our carts all have window shields, brakes and lights. There are a couple other things that we need but we will order that stuff to make our carts compliant with what the chief has asked me to do."
Warning signs will also be placed in the area.
Some concerns from residents
Some community members from the area still thought allowing the golf carts was a bad idea.
"One of my concerns is safety for pedestrians, including people that have (disability) issues, with the bicycles and golf carts crossing the 12-foot Tidal Creek Bridge," said Craig Ivey.
"I would say please don’t do this because I don’t see this helping anybody at all," Dawn MacGibbon said. "I’m concerned for liability of the city. If these carts aren't insured and somebody gets hit, if I get hit, I’m suing the city. I see this as a special interest (action) solely to benefit Fishville."
Allen assured that safety is a top priority going forward with the new ordinance.
"The golf carts are all currently insured and we have rules and regulations for them," Allen said. "I’m willing to work with the city, I just need the opportunity and I will do whatever it is because what is most important to me is the safety of our citizens and the visitors of Fishermen's Village."
