While safety does weigh heavy on the collective mind of the City Council, passing an ordinance to mandate protection barriers for local events in Punta Gorda is not a high priority.
At last week’s meeting, council members denied a new business item that would have required the city to provide concrete barriers, or other kinds of barriers, at downtown intersections for popular events.
“We all received an email from a gentlemen,” said City Manager Howard Kunik. “The person is suggesting that in all downtown events, whether it be a one-night event, parades, or you name it … that the city put measures in place that protect the folks that are at these events from any such vehicular type accidents in the future.”
A lot of questions come with such an ordinance, according to Kunik.
“What type of barriers would we contemplate?” said Kunik. “Who is going to pay for the cost of those barriers? Who is going to install them and take them out for each event? What events are we talking about?”
Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews thought the ordinance would bring an end to events in the downtown district, altogether.
“I think this would be the end of our events in the downtown community,” said Matthews. “I think that would just destroy what Punta Gorda represents. Unfortunately, it happened because of a medical incident. It was an isolated incident. I think it is complete overreach on the part of city to try to put anything in place as an ordinance or a rule that people would have to adhere to.”
The discussion of safety for downtown events stems from an incident that occurred in early November involving the death of local Warbird pilot Don Stamp.
According to the Punta Gorda Police Department, Stamp had stopped on Herald Court on the night of Nov. 10 where he activated his emergency flashers. Surveillance video showed his vehicle moving forward slowly, then accelerating for unknown reasons. He crossed Taylor Street, drove up the ramp of the Sunloft Center parking garage, and struck a wall.
Alternatives were suggested by council members to better secure the downtown district during events.
“Cars could be parked across an intersection,” said Matthews. “In the case of the Downtown Bash, they could park two cars to block off that street. It won’t prohibit anybody from driving through it if there was an incident but if you’re talking about bringing in cement highway barriers ... who’s going to bring them in and who’s going to bring them out and do it in a timely manner on a weekend when there is an event going on?”
“It’s not cars running over people,” said council member Debby Carey. “What’s next? Metal detectors? We have people carrying guns walking through our events. We can’t do that. That’s just not the fiber of the city.”
Because it was a standalone incident, Mayor Nancy Prafke thought it was unnecessary to establish an ordinance requiring a specific safety barrier for downtown events.
“It was a medical incident,” said Prafke. “A medical incident can happen at any time ... it’s not exclusive to events. That would mean we would have to have it all the time ... have some kind of barrier system all around our whole city to protect ourselves and I don’t think that that’s going to be practical.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.