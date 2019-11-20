PUNTA GORDA — In a unanimous vote, the City Council denied a request from Fishermen's Village Wednesday that would allow for changes in the building regulations at Fishville.
Village owner ATA Fishville is currently in the middle of a lawsuit filed by Smuggler's Enterprises − owner of restaurants Harpoon Harry's and Captain's Table that sit at the end of the pier − over lease rates, parking and other issues.
The litigation led to council members ultimately denying any amendment to the district's zoning codes.
"We feel like you (Fishville) are putting us in the middle of your litigation," said Mayor Nancy Prafke. "I'm in favor of delaying any decision on this amendment until after that is concluded."
"I'm uncomfortable pushing this through in the middle of a lawsuit," said Council Member Debby Carey.
The Amendment
The Village, built in the 1970s, sits within the city’s waterfront overlay district, which was established in 2007. The proposed "text amendment" would have allowed for a height of 50 feet above base flood elevation, a zero-foot waterfront setback and preservation of the public Harborwalk.
"The main issue here is adding uses (at the Village) that are consistent with what has been there," said Jason Greene, of Weiler Engineering, representing Fishville. "This would bring the buildings into conformance of height and setbacks (and other requirements in the district)."
The Deck
Had it been approved, the amendment would have also let Fishville construct a new deck on the western side of the building, part of which used to be parking for Smuggler's customers.
Mark Draper, the attorney representing Smuggler's, argued that the creation of the deck would circumvent any judgment by the courts because it would conflict with their request for Fishville to return the parking spots.
Smuggler's Vice President Kelly Liscum also believed this was more of a move by Fishville against their company.
"This is just another attempt by Fishville to circumvent the judge's rulings against them in court," Liscum said. "They are using city staff and now council as their tool and their trickery."
The Harborwalk
There were concerns from the community about how this might affect the city's Harborwalk that runs along the outside of the Village buildings.
"The Harborwalk is such a spectacular addition to Fisvhille," said Patti Allen, Fishville general manager. "We have bikers, walkers, dog walkers; it’s a very important part of Fishermen’s Village. Around behind where the future Pier Restaurant (would) be a continued Harborwalk."
The Public
Many community members didn't understand why Fishville wants this now.
"I understand the reason of the text amendment but it seems overly broad," said Punta Gorda resident Dawn MacGibbon. "We’re in the middle of redoing our land development regulations and all these other things ... why the urgency? I wouldn't touch this with a 10-foot pole right now."
Punta Gorda resident Don Sabatini echoed MacGibbon's concerns.
"I would say you guys need to deny this," Sabatini said "Do more due diligence. I think there are too many gray areas and issues around this and there is no sense of urgency."
Does this ruling set a precedent?
Fishville owner Jon Larmore believed it would set a bad precedent if the City Council denied the amendment due to the companies' ongoing litigation.
"If the (City) Council were to decide that every time there is a lawsuit between two private parties that we are going to delay improvements, nothing would ever get done because if anybody wanted to delay improvements they could file a lawsuit; it's a slippery slope for all of us."
