PUNTA GORDA — Trash pick-up. That’s often the biggest issue for Charlotte County residents considering annexation into Punta Gorda.
“‘We don’t want it,’ they say,” said Steve Helmers, going on his fourth year as director on the board for the River Haven Mobile Home Park (10100 Burnt Store Road). “The county only comes by once a week to pick up trash. The people don’t want to see trash in the area twice a week.”
The City Council earlier this month approved a resolution to annex two new properties into the city limits: one at 327 Cooper St. and another at 6275 Scott St.
Annexation happens when residents or businesses elect to join the city, often looking for more responsive governmental services such as policing and fire protection, as well as utilities and sanitation. The city typically benefits by expanding its boundaries and increasing its tax base.
Trash pick-up is a common concern for some residents because they worry about an increase in their sanitation bills, according to Helmers.
While there would be a tax increase for sanitation services, that amount would be weighed against a decrease in overall utility services and property taxes, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. Property taxes have been estimated to decrease overall and utility rates would see a deduction by an approximate rate of 15 percent.
At River Haven, considering the 15 percent savings, residents of the 127-unit retirement home would save around $12,000 a year by annexing in to the city, Helmers said.
“I had the job of putting together the budget for the budget committee,” Helmers said, when he served as vice president of the community’s board. “In the course of putting together the budget, we had to look at the money income and outgo. We’ve had to increase maintenance fees and rent only by modest amounts.”
If they annexed into the city, Helmers believes those rent and fee increases could be delayed.
In the last five years, the city has annexed five different areas with the focus on the unincorporated south Charlotte County along the Jones Loop Road area and Interstate-75. Those areas include:
- 2014 – Jones Loop Area
- 2015 – 10101 Burnt Store Road – Park Hill Estates
- 2016 – 3015 Cooper Street
- 2017 – Walmart (5001 Taylor Road) and Murphy Oil ( 26359 Jones Loop Road)
- 2018 – Jones Loop Area Additional Properties
Punta Gorda resident Bob Murphy lives in Park Hill and said it’s been nothing but positives since they signed over to the city.
“Everything has been very positive since we annexed in,” Murphy said. “It took close to a year negotiating; we had a lot of grandfather issues, but the city was very accommodating.”
Communities that annex would have to deal with more building codes than those they might have had under county rule; however, existing structures, such as lanais, fences, etc., could be grandfathered in, according to City Council Member Lynne Matthews.
“They definitely would have more city codes to contend with,” Matthews said, “however, existing structures would be considered existing non-forming and could remain as is until such time as they have to do replacements.”
Residents looking to annex can also write into their agreement with the city whatever terms they want to be ruled by, according to Matthews.
“We’ve enjoyed a reduction in our water bills,” Murphy said in regards to the Park Hill Estates community. “Permitting is much quicker for homes as opposed to the county. Overall, we’ve been very pleased with the city’s response to our requests. The police patrol the area. Everything has been very positive.”
Annexation is voluntary in Punta Gorda, according to Reichert. For the past 12 years, the City Council has been directing city staff to reach out to property owners to encourage them to consider annexation.
“The city has an eastern boundary that is not a straight line,” said Reichert. “It is often confusing to area residents and business owners (which government body) is responsible for what part of the area and where.
“The most responsive government is the smallest unit. Charlotte County has five county commissioners for those 200,000 individuals. In Punta Gorda, there are five elected representatives for less than 20,000 people. The city is extremely customer-oriented.”
