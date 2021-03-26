History Park Houses

The Trabue Land Sales Office (left) and the Quednau Hindman House — the “yellow house” — at the Punta Gorda History Park. The Punta Gorda Historical Society will be snapping photos for families and pets with the Easter Bunny in front of the “yellow house” from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

PUNTA GORDA — The Easter Bunny will be on hand Sunday at the Punta Gorda History Park on Shreve Street to take photos with families, their children and their “furry” friends.

From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the Punta Gorda Historical Society, a local nonprofit that manages the park, will be snapping photos for families and pets with the Easter Bunny in front of the “yellow house.”

This is the second time the historical society has held the Easter photo-op. The organization has also hosted similar events for Christmas and an annual pet costume parade for Halloween.

“We feel bringing smiles and joy to the community is important, especially after the year we’ve had,” said historical society spokesperson Sandy Moon. “We’re anxious to see pet owners and children enjoy the History Park and Easter photos.”

The photo event runs in coordination with the weekly History Park Market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday, at the park, located at 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.


Moon said the community’s response to their pet-oriented events has always been positive.

“It has been encouraging,” she said. “The community truly enjoys bringing their pets and little ones out for our photo events, walking through the park and perusing the vendors.”

Historical society representatives are encouraging attendees to wear masks and to social distance. Hand sanitizer will also be available.

“Socializing is important for all of us and offering an opportunity to do so safely, as well as celebrating a holiday, brings some ‘normalcy’ if only for a short time,” Moon said. “We will also have a surprise visitor this year in addition to the Easter Bunny — Mrs. Easter Bunny.”

For more information about the event, go to the historical society’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/oldpuntagordainc, or PuntaGordaHistory.com, or call 941-639-1887.

