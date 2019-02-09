PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda is nothing without its history and the Punta Gorda Historical Society has been working to preserve it for future generations since forming in 1983.
PGHS is holding a raffle at noon on Sunday at History Park, 501 Shreve St.
“We have over $1,000 in donated gift cards and goods being raffled at noon,” PGHS board member Keith Hilgenfeldt said. “The proceeds are going into the general fund to help repair the many buildings owned by the Historical Society, including at History Park — one house in particular that needs a new floor.”
Tickets are $5 a piece. Participants must be present to win.
Tickets can be purchased at the Farmer’s Market on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Organic Moon tent or Sinful Scent Soap tent in the rear of the park. They can also be purchased through volunteers walking around the park.
“We hope everyone will help support this worthwhile endeavor and win some really cool prizes,” Hilgenfeldt said. “We also have lots of new vendors at the Farmer’s Market and also over 1,200 new flowers and plantings donated and in the ground. The park looks colorful and alive.”
History Park Farmer’s Market runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.