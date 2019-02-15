While there were lots of winners at Sunday’s “Raffle for a Cause” event at the History Park Farmer’s Market, the biggest winner had to be its host.
The Punta Gorda Historical Society raised $960 with their raffle, only $40 short of their goal with tickets at $5 a piece.
“This is fabulous,” said Margaret Barbados, PGHS president. “This was so much more than we were suspecting. It’s just wonderful.”
Proceeds from the raffle will go into a general fund to help repair the many historical buildings owned by PGHS, including those at History Park. PGHS works to protect, restore and maintain historic properties and buildings that represent the city’s past and culture.
Some PGHS members and vendors keep clickers on them so they can attempt to count all the visitors.
Sandy Moon, vendor and owner of Organic Moon, estimated around 800 to 900 people having visited the park that day.
“I thought it was rather busy,” Moon said.
Over 30 local businesses provided gift cards and items to support this event.
“The community did a great benefit in supporting PGHS with all of this,” said Audrey Muccio, a raffle ticket winner and member of PGHS.
The raffle was part of new efforts for the PGHS board to bring more business and visitors to the park, as well as to spread awareness of the society’s goals.
“We sold a lot of tickets to benefit the historical society,” said Kieth Hilgenfeldt, a new board member with the group. “We’ve been trying to create new opportunities and events to spread our mission to protect our buildings and the park.”
Both vendors and PGHS members have noticed an increase in business over the past year or so, according to Barbados.
“The (Farmers) market has really turned around,” Barbados said. “We’ve been able to do that thanks to our community, our vendors and our members.
The History Park is located at 501 Shreve St. in Punta Gorda. The History Park Farmer’s Market runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday throughout the year.
