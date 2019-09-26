PUNTA GORDA — By early next year, the Punta Gorda Police Department expects all its officers to be wearing body cameras. The police department has budgeted $134,038 over the next five years for a body camera program.
They recently received a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to offset the cost. The grant funding of $67,019 will cover 50% of the total cost.
For now, three officers are wearing body cameras from Axon, Inc., the makers of Taser, for a trial period. Officer Taylor Smith, one of the officers testing the cameras, said so far, the reactions have all been positive.
"A couple of people, they were actually cited, the people that had noticed it were kind of like, 'Oh, you guys finally got them, that's awesome,'" Smith said. "We've had a lot of positive reaction to it."
In a press release, Police Chief Pam Davis said the department believes the cameras "will help increase transparency and ensure that our officers continue to maintain the high level of professionalism that our community has come to expend."
However, that's the least of the reasons the department is pursuing the program, according to Lt. Dylan Renz.
"We really have such a low number of use of force complaints or complaints against officers that justifying this kind of expense solely for that doesn't really make sense," Renz said.
More important to the department is the cameras' use in criminal investigations and prosecution, he said.
"It's huge for prosecution if they have actual video of things happening," he said.
Officer Smith said the cameras benefit both officers and members of the public equally.
"Either way you look at it, it's covering us if there is any kind of discrepancy and it's also covering whoever we interact with," she said. "If there's some kind of misunderstanding, these are things where we can go back in, pull the video, and say that's here, here, and here. There are no discrepancies. There are no questions. It's right there on the video."
Officers are able to either mute the cameras or turn them off totally in situations where privacy is a concern, such as in a hospital or if someone is giving sensitive information, like bank account or social security numbers.
"In a residence, if they don't feel comfortable, I just shut the whole thing off," Smith said. "I don't go any further, because we want the people we're working with to feel comfortable talking about that type of stuff... So far I've gotten 'nope, that's totally fine, come on in.'"
Renz and Smith both said it seems more and more agencies are heading toward their officers wearing cameras. The North Port Police Department implemented them earlier this year, though neither the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office nor the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office wear them.
Sheriff Tom Knight wrote in a recent editorial his current position is "to watch, study and learn more before expending considerable time, manpower and taxpayer funding to purchase and adopt body worn cameras for our 400-plus deputies."
"I acknowledge that these cameras can have benefits, but maintain that, much like the ongoing tangle of ethical and legal issues currently surrounding social media and law enforcement, our state and federal laws have not caught up with the realities of recording everyday contact between the police and citizens," he wrote.
Similarly, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said the expense for the cameras and storage are currently prohibitive.
"In addition to the cost for the equipment, other variables add up such as storage of all the footage and most likely needing a full-time staffer to review and redact the video based on privacy laws," said Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Katie Heck.
The Axon cameras come with cloud-based storage, which the police department would be able to make directly accessible to the State Attorney's Office for any relevant cases. Renz said the department may test another brand of body cameras before making a decision and beginning the procurement process.
