PUNTA GORDA — Some Punta Gorda residents are still on the fence when it comes to the Citywide Master Plan − a guide to potential future development in the city.
At Wednesday's City Council meeting, council members took public input on the first draft of the plan, which was developed by consulting firm Dover Kohl & Partners over this past year.
Commercial vs. residential
Burnt Store Isles resident Bob Fritz said he thought the plan in its current form focused too heavily on adding more residential to the area.
"Dover Kohl really does not propose commercial construction anywhere in the city," Fritz said. "They do pay lip service to it by mentioning maybe some retail below new proposed apartments (in the downtown area) but there is no area in the city that they proposed to be a commercial zone."
Get back on track
One goal of the Citywide Master Plan was to alter the city's land development regulations to potentially spur commercial growth.
"We ought to be focusing back on what the original purpose of the master plan was," said Gary Skillicorn of Punta Gorda Isles, "and that was to establish LDRs that were in line with the population and the residents of city. "It was not to review one-way streets, crosswalks, neighborhood centers, bridge lighting, (etc.)."
The next step
Resident Janet Watermeier supports the Citywide Master Plan but urged the council to be ready to take the next step when it comes to LDRs.
"I am encouraging you to approve this but to take the next step and get the LDRs written so we can have the future that Punta Gorda deserves," Watermeier said.
Going forward
At the Nov. 6 City Council meeting, the city will present a resolution for council members to either accept or deny the Citywide Master Plan.
"Depending on what you do with that," said City Manager Howard Kunik, "There will be another agenda item for you to consider (regarding) the city staff negotiating a contract amendment for the LDRs and the amendments to the city's comprehensive plan."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Punta Gorda takes over derelict vessel removal in city waterways
At Wednesday's City Council meeting, council members approved an ordinance that will expedite the process of removing derelict boats from the city's waterways.
The old process required the city to wait on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove derelict vessels, which can lead to a lengthy process and lots of paperwork.
"This is really a step in the right direction," said Mayor Nancy Prafke.
With the approval, the Punta Gorda Police Department will be allowed to remove abandoned vessels as needed.
