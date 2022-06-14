PORT CHAROTTE - The Trump Club sponsored a spirited debate Tuesday between Charlotte County Airport Authority candidates who denied allegations each made about the other.
Businessman Eric Bretan is running against incumbent Robert Hancik for the District 2 seat on the board.
During the Trump Club's monthly meeting at The Grille 1951, both Republican candidates told the gathering why they should be elected.
But the debate was dominated by mud-slinging, with both denying what the other had said about him.
Bretan, who got to speak first, called privatization "the elephant in the room."
He said he wanted to "set the record straight" regarding his stance on the issue and that his opponent "time and time again" had accused him of being in favor of privatizing Punta Gorda Airport.
Bretan told the gathering that in a phone call, he asked Hancik to "stop spreading falsehoods" and that Hancik said, "Is that it?" and then hung up.
He said Hancik "is lying to the people in Charlotte County" and said he called for Hancik "to resign from the race immediately."
"I want to grow and keep the airport in Charlotte County hands," Bretan said.
When Hancik took the microphone, he said said he wanted to set the record straight: "I want to grow and keep the airport in Charlotte County hands."
"In the United States no airport has been privatized," he added, despite a privatization act which has been around since the 1990s.
Hancik referred to a June 14 letter in The Daily Sun in which Bretan said he has never supported privatizing the airport.
"Not until this morning's letter to the editor has he (Bretan) denied his interest in privatizing the airport," he said. "Privatization isn't my boogeyman. Charlotte County voters know where I stand."
Hancik also said Airport Authority Commissioner Vanessa Grant Oliver, who was a proponent of an earlier failed privatization effort, "as an individual is actively supporting my opponent and raising funds for his campaign. Remember, she voted to continue with the privatization project."
He further accused Oliver of "using her influence with the Economic Development Partnership to garner votes for my opponent."
Bretan said that neither Oliver nor her family contributed even $1 to his campaign.
The Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections website, which posts contributions given to candidates, did not show any contributions made by Oliver or a member of her family, including her father, Rep. Michael Grant, who did favor privatizing the airport.
Bretan said he has many supporters who support his candidacy and his policies, regardless of whether they were in favor of privatization in the past or present.
Hancik said that in a June 2 phone call, Bretan threatened him with a "cease-and-desist order, libel and defamation lawsuit alleging that I said he supported airport privatization. Never said it and he has never denied it until today."
The matter of a complaint filed against Hancik by Bretan also came up at the meeting.
Hancik said he received a complaint on June 10 that Bretan filed with the Florida Elections Commission stating that his re-election flier which contains the Punta Gorda Airport public website was an election endorsement, which he denied.
Bretan confirmed he had an attorney in the matter and that a clerk named Donna Malphurs at the Florida Elections Commission in Tallahassee agreed with him that the logo "is implying endorsement," he said.
Malphurs was unavailable for comment Tuesday.
Hancik denied his flyer violated any election law and said the Punta Gorda Airport website is a public one and "provides information on all commissioners and our voting record."
Bretan said that it would take several months, possibly some time around December, for the Elections Commission's determination to be made.
The primary election is Aug. 23.
