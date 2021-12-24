PUNTA GORDA - Punta Gorda Airport will receive $4.3 million this year from round one of a five-year federal infrastructure bill that passed in November.
PGD Chief Executive Officer James Parish will meet in January with officials from the Federal Aviation Administration to discuss what projects Charlotte County's regional airport should undertake, Marketing and Communications Director Kaley Miller said.
The airport has five years to spend the money. More allocations will be announced annually in the five-year legislation.
The first year of funding includes $240.5 million for Florida's 98 commercial airports and 78 general aviation airports. Nationwide, the bill this year provides $2.89 billion to airports. Over five years, the program authorized $15 billion nationally to airports, which the FAA said are about $43.6 billion behind in modernization projects.
Other allocations in Southwest Florida:
• Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport: $4.6 million
• Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers: $11.4 million
• St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport: $4.9 million
• Tampa International Airport: $21.7 million.
Projects expected with this round of funding include a focus on runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.
Punta Gorda has already completed the rebuild of one runway and is starting the other runway in January with previously authorized funding. There are plans to add a traffic lane into and out of the airport to ease congestion.
Airport funding is just one part of $1 trillion authorized for infrastructure in the the bill nicknamed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.
Florida is getting almost twice what New York state is getting for airports in this first year, and only a little less than Texas and California.
The Punta Gorda Airport is moving forward with expansion plans as it seeks to accommodate two airlines instead of one and increasing traffic to Southwest Florida.
With the large Sunseeker resort expected to open in 2023 just a few miles away, the airport has hired consultants to conduct an assessment of how the airport should expand its small main terminal.
