PUNTA GORDA - With a new facility under construction, Punta Gorda Airport has created a new management position and hired Deron S. Webb to be air center director.
It is the second new management position the airport has filled to handle increasing operations at the small but busy airport coded nationally as PGD.
In 2020, the airport hired Gary E. Duncan to be director of airport operations. Webb will report to Duncan.
The new air center is a 13,000-square-foot building under construction that will house everything from a restaurant to office space to event space. Construction of the $7 million project should be complete by spring, Marketing Director Kaley Miller said.
This new air center will operate as a terminal for non-commercial flights. Allegiant and Sun Country flights will continue to use the 60,000-square-foot Bailey terminal.
Although it's not for the thousands of commercial passengers who pass through the airport weekly, the air center is a facility open to the general public, Miller said. It will be on Challenger Boulevard, off the main thoroughfare of Piper Road.
"We want this to be a community asset not just an aviation thing," Miller said. "We want (the public) to drive down Challenger Boulevard to come here."
That means weddings receptions, clubs, business after hours events and organizational events, she said. The restaurant will be serving breakfast and lunch and catering all events.
They have not picked a restaurant yet, she said, and are looking for interested parties.
Webb's job will include overseeing activity in the air center, but also the airport's responsibility for airplane fueling.
That includes fueling of Allegiant and Sun Country as well as all of the private plans that pass through the airport.
The air center director must coordinate the needs of all of the smaller private plans, including corporate jets, that need places to park their plane and facilities to use in between flights.
Prior to coming to PGD, Webb has more than two decades of experience including managing Sheltair Aviation in Fort Lauderdale and Signature Flight Support in Orlando.
He has worked in charter operations, aviation consulting, resort and marina management. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran with an inactive commercial pilot's instrument license.
Punta Gorda Airport runs its own airport and fueling operations, Miller said, rather than leasing the operation to an outside company. That means all the people managing the airport and handling the fueling are PGD employees.
The airport is currently developing the north side of the airport with future plans for more private plane hangars and more plane parking and tie-down areas.
