PUNTA GORDA - Punta Gorda Airport may be small, but officials say it will be ready for the Sunseeker resort's projected opening.
Some of the airport's upgrade projects are already done while others will be done before 2023. That's when Allegiant Airlines plans to open its currently half-constructed resort.
There are no plans before 2023 to expand the size of the main terminal, called the Bailey.
At least one commissioner, the airport chief executive officer, and Allegiant believe the airport is up for the job.
One frequent flyer told The Daily Sun he's not so sure.
Punta Gorda resident Bob Critchfield read in newspaper that the airport has a growing cash reserve that can only be spent on airport projects.
"The traffic is growing at the airport," he said. "What is the plan to handle the growth?"
He said he's been at the airport when there was "no standing room" in the waiting areas.
"I have been in the airport when I was unable to find parking spaces to park short term," Critchfield said. "I have been on flights when the plane I was on had to circle for a period of time to wait for an area to open for the plane to park at the terminal. I have been in the boarding area when there was standing room only."
Airport Communications Manager Kaley Miller said the Bailey Terminal has the capacity it needs.
"The Bailey Terminal is equipped to handle the additional estimated passengers destined for Sunseeker," she said, adding Allegiant has the option of scheduling more afternoon and evening flights and on other days of the week than they currently use.
Airport Commissioner Robert Hancik half-agreed with Critchfield that the terminal has deficiencies, but thinks the airport is already making most of the adjustments. Exactly how much more will be needed is not yet known, he said.
"We'll have to see what happens when it opens up," he said of Sunseeker.
Hancik ran a small airport in Missouri before moving to Punta Gorda.
"When you get to the point in time where that's not working for the airline, or the airlines, or the airport itself, you start looking at expanding your terminal building," Hancik said.
The airport did expand the Bailey terminal in 2016, but that was before anyone knew about Sunseeker. Allegiant's Sunseeker is expected to have 500 hotel rooms and 180 long-stay suites. Some of those suites can be turned into two suites. With two people per key, that could mean some 1,400 passengers heading to Sunseeker at some point in time. Many could arrive at other Allegiant airports in Sarasota or St. Petersburg.
"Even when the building was expanded to accommodate all, I'm not sure that anyone anticipated that Allegiant would grow to be what it is," Hancik said.
The current terminal doesn't really have enough bathrooms, Hancik said, and the food service is too limited. A restaurant and bar is expanding to pick up some slack there, he said.
CEO James Parish said the airport plans to replace the seating this year, but they may not be able to add cushioning.
Allegiant does not have connecting flights, nor does Sun Country, another airline scheduled to start Punta Gorda service in December, Hancik said. Neither low-cost carrier uses a hub airport where passengers hang around, waiting for their connecting flight. They offer only direct flights. Delays are another story.
The airport has been gradually ticking off expansion projects, starting with extending and rehabilitating its two, aging runways. The first runway rehab, recently completed, expanded its length it can also be used by commercial airlines. That's one more full-size runway than the bigger regional airport in Fort Myers, Miller noted.
Other projects are either underway or already completed. The airport just added 1,000 parking spots, Miller said, and there's plenty of room for car rental. The airport has a space set aside for another 1,000 parking spots when the time comes, she said.
For car traffic, key projects to be completed before 2023, Hancik said, are building another car lane in front of the terminal and building a deceleration lane at the airport entrance on Piper Road.
The biggest projects right now are rebuilding the main runway and building a brand new terminal for private planes, called general aviation. The location for this new terminal was moved to the north of the airport to make room for a future expanded Bailey terminal, whenever they decide that's needed. Hangars for airplane repair are also being built away from the Bailey terminal in anticipation of future expansion, Hancik said.
For now, Bailey will stay at its current size, possibly with new seats that may have outlets to charge cell phones and laptops.
Allegiant will play a part in setting capacity, Hancik said. They will be limited by how much seating they can provide on their planes. They keep 10 planes overnight at the airport, Hancik said, and they can't all leave at once, so that spreads things out.
Asked if they were concerned about capacity, Allegiant's communications staff said they are confident in PGD.
"Of course we work closely with our partners at Punta Gorda Airport on plans for capacity and facility expansion," spokesperson Hilarie Grey said. "They have been well-positioned to support new routes and service expansions over the years as Allegiant has grown, and we expect that will be no different moving forward."
