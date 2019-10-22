PUNTA GORDA — After years of digging, planting, weeding and sweating, the Punta Gorda Isles Green Thumbs group has planned a celebration to honor almost 20 years of work.
On Thursday, Oct. 24, the PGI Green Thumbs group will be hosting a ribbon cutting and open house at the Punta Gorda Nature Park on the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive.
It’s been a long-time coming, according to Green Thumbs President Richard Polk.
“We started with nothing but a grass field,” Polk said. “We pruned all the trees and then little by little started adding various garden beds.”
The 21-acre park is centered in the PGI neighborhood and includes a pine palmetto forest, salt/high-marsh habitats, a multi-use recreational trail and an observation deck.
“We have abutterfly bed, a hummingbird bed, (homegrown) spices and native trees,” Polk said. “We really turned it into a little community garden.”
The ribbon cutting event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be refreshments and tours of the gardens.
“There’s a lot more than you really realize that goes into it,” Polk said. “When new people come in, we provide advice. We’ve even gone to people’s homes (in the neighborhood) and made recommendations.
“We have lecturers come in and speak on different topics like native plants, orchids, spices ... and (we always) tell people to come and take a few spices for themselves.”
The city does not provide any funding for the garden, according to Polk, however, they do help out from time to time with equipment.
“The city doesn’t supply any funds but equipment (and) trucks sometimes like when we have a bunch of dirt we need to move. The City Council has to approve any major work we do.”
The garden has been a lesson for all members involved.
“It’s been a learning experience for us,” Polk said. “Everyone (involved) is from somewhere else. Florida gardening is (completely) different from gardening in northern areas.”
Green Thumbs is a 501©(3) non-profit, all-volunteer organization focused on enhancing the Punta Gorda Nature Park through landscape conservation, promoting native plant species, and protecting the local habitat.
More information about the gardens at the Punta Gorda Nature Park can be found at pgigreenthumbs.org
