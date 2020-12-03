Beyond Ourselves, a community service organization formed by the The Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, has announced the cancellation of a major annual fundraiser due to COVID-19.
The 2021 Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour will not be happening in February, but the needs of the charities it serves have grown ever greater in recent months.
The organization raises funds for several nonprofit groups in the area.
Marlene Hofer, chairperson for the Share the Love for Kids Home Tour, started the outreach program with Carol Nieberline in 2011.
"We decided to start a club to help the community — hence the name, Beyond Ourselves," Hofer said. "Initially, our goal was to help the homeless of Charlotte County, the needy children of Charlotte County and the Peace River Wildlife Center. The idea just grew from there."
The organization helps the Homeless Coalition by serving dinners once a month. Members also coordinate a “Shoebox” event at the beginning of December by filling shoeboxes with personal items.
"We also have had a BOB (Beyond Ourselves Bash) at the Isles Yacht Club with raffles and auctions that benefits the PRWC," Hofer said.
Funds raised from the Home Tour event are used exclusively for the needy children of Charlotte County.
An outdoor recognition reception was held recently at the PGICA for the sponsors and charity recipients of this year’s Home Tour, which raised a record $64,000. Those funds were targeted for food (Back Pack Kidz), children’s beds (Society of St. Vincent DePaul), safety equipment for infants and toddlers (Healthy Start), and the needs of children served by seven other local charities.
"We are taking donations now because the charities we support are in desperate need of money because most of their fundraisers have been cancelled," Hofer said.
For a list of the charities helped by the Home Tour, go to pgica.org and click on Beyond Ourselves under the clubs tab.
Those who wish to donate can go to beyondourselves.pgica.org and click on Home Tour.
Save the date of Feb. 5, 2022 (hopefully) for the next Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.