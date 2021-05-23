PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Police Department recently received a state grant to purchase new tech for conducting mobile fingerprint scans and thermal imaging searches.
The grant of around $5,300 was awarded by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement under the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Grant, or JAG, Program.
Mobile fingerprint scanning is not a new technology for law enforcement, just one that wasn't needed by PGPD in the past, according to Lt. Dylan J. Renz, the department's public information officer.
"This is fairly standard equipment for law enforcement agencies now," Renz said. "We had tested some of these several years ago — probably five or six years — and at that time just did not have a need for them.
"As the city has continued to grow we now feel that we should have these available to our officers."
The mobile fingerprinting scanner will be used to identify a person when they do not have proper identification or when an officer suspects a person to be suspicious or potentially dangerous.
"I would not say that (these situations) happen 'often' but it does happen and we want our officers to have the proper equipment when the need arises," Renz said.
Once fingerprints are taken, officers can see criminal history, if an individual has an active warrant or if they are a registered sex offender.
Part of the need is due to the city's location within several main state highways that connect it to other larger areas such as Fort Myers, Sarasota, Tampa, etc.
This then brings people into the city who do not live in the area. Without proper identification, they can be difficult to identify from local and state information databases, according to city documents.
The mobile fingerprinting system will help solve this issue.
"I would say that the actual percentage of traffic stops where this (scanner) was needed would be small, but we would utilize it," Renz said.
"This technology could be used in any situation where an individual would need to be positively identified," he continued, "(and it) would be a more efficient way to do so."
The grant funds will also allow PGPD to purchase a FLIR Breach Thermal Imaging Monocular.
The thermal imaging device will be helpful for officers and detectives in finding people in situations where heat signature detection would assist in the investigation.
Some of those situations include missing person searches, search and rescue missions, marine distress searches, suspect searches and nighttime surveillance.
