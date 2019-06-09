The Punta Gorda Police Department is getting an efficiency boost when it comes to tracking firearms.
PGPD investigators will now have access to an electronic firearms tracing system called eTrace, provided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“The eTrace system has been around for a long time and we have been participating in it for many years,” said Lt. Dylan J. Renz, PGPD public information officer.
“The difference is that going forward, rather than having to submit information to ATF to input into the system, we will be able to input the information directly,” Renz said.
The paperless submission system is accessible through the internet, providing utilities for submitting, retrieving, storing and querying all firearms trace related information relative to the requestor’s agency, according to city documents.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has had access to the system for several years and it’s been a big help for investigations, said Sgt. Richard Kaufman, a supervisor in CCSOs Criminal Investigations Unit.
“(We) have found the eTrace system to be a very beneficial program for our agency,” Kaufman told the Sun in an email. “We have been able to efficiently identify the rightful owner of firearms recovered at crime scenes or turned in as found property to the agency.”
The system provides a far more rapid response from the ATF Gun Trace Center in West Virginia than that of the old process, according to Kaufman.
“Prior to having access to the eTrace system, investigators would fill out a form and fax it to them with codes for a priority research,” Kaufman said. “Most standard replies were four to six weeks and even a priority, such as a homicide, could take about five days. Electronic records have reduced all responses down to days with the ability for a rush search for violent crimes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.