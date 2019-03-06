It’s not about recognition for the men and women of the Punta Gorda Police Department. It’s a calling to serve the community.
“I have found most of the members of this department to be very humble and that includes the volunteers,” said PGPD Chief Pam Davis.
Davis recently honored department members at their Annual Awards Ceremony held in the City Council Chambers (326 W. Marion Ave.) in Punta Gorda.
PGPD recognized some of its top performers at the ceremony: Detective Corporal Marty Meddaugh received “Officer of the Year,” Records Specialist Carol Mohaupt earned “Professional Staff Member of the Year,” Denny Christman received “Volunteer of the Year” and Detective Larry Schrader received the “Chief’s Award for Job Excellence.”
Schrader also received his “15-year Service Award.” Schrader has served the Punta Gorda community as an officer on road patrol, a school resource officer at Charlotte High School, and has most recently earned the rank of detective. He also served as a member of the Marine Unit.
“I was more than pleased to receive the Chief’s Award,” Schrader said. “I look at the Chief’s Award and the Officer of the Year award as the two most prestigious awards possible. One, you are elected by your peers for what you have done. The other, you are selected by the administration for your accomplishments. Knowing that I more than met the expectations of the Chief of Police, a person I have the upmost respect for, makes me feel very proud and humble.”
PGPD has been holding the ceremony since 1994. Fifteen officers and 15 volunteers were honored as well as two professional staff members and one civilian.
“They don’t do this job for the recognition,” Davis said. “They do it because it is a calling and they have a passion for it. That’s what makes recognizing them for their great work so much more special.”
This year’s ceremony was especially important for Davis after all the changes the department went though in 2018.
“The officers, supervisors, professional staff and volunteers embraced the changes — a new chief with high expectations, new policies, and a lot of our staffing changed as well (new hires and promotions) and department reorganization,” Davis said. “Even through all the challenges of the last year, they excelled at their jobs and I could not be more proud of them.”
“I think our department is progressing in the right direction,” Davis said. “We are being innovative and active, but remain true to our organizational values: integrity, excellence, fairness and impartiality, respect, and teamwork. The members believe in community policing from the top down and I only ask that they continue in this manner.”
The awards ceremony is one way for PGPD to come together to recognize their efforts in the community, according to Lt. Justin Davoult. The ceremony further strengthens the already tight bond between members of the department.
“We feel that it is a pleasure providing good service when we have such an amazing community to serve,” Davoult said. “The citizens of Punta Gorda and Charlotte County are so supportive and it makes first responders proud to serve in such an incredible place.”
