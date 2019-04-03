Punta Gorda’s City Council will hear a request from city staff today to purchase a new marine vessel for the Punta Gorda police and fire departments.
The new vessel will replace the city’s 24-foot-long boat that was damaged in a collision with a marker pylon in Charlotte Harbor near Fishermen’s Village on New Year’s Eve. The damage to the vessel was so bad that it could not be repaired.
City Council members will vote whether to purchase a new boat at its 9 a.m. meeting in council chambers (326 W. Marion Ave.).
“The City Council will consider approving the purchase of a replacement marine vessel that will serve both the police and fire (department) needs for marine incidents,” said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
City staff has proposed a $100,000 estimate for purchase of the vessel from Metal Shark Boats of Louisiana. The damaged boat was a 24-foot Brunswick Dauntless, according to the agenda.
“(This) is a price that our procurement department has received that includes the installation of salvageable city marine equipment on the new vessel from Metal Shark,” Reichert said.
City staff anticipates this cost will be covered by the city’s insurance carrier, according to Reichert.
At the time of the accident, volunteer Thomas McAlear was operating the vessel alone. Department policy calls for volunteers to patrol in pairs, PGPD Lt. Justin Davoult previously told the Sun. Those policies have been under review since the accident.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has completed its investigation of the accident but could not immediately release its findings to the Sun, according to FWC Public Information Officer Brian Norris.
The front hull of the Brunswick vessel suffered heavy damage, according to Davoult.
The City Council approved the purchase of the Brunswick vessel in October 2018 for $97,500, which was funded with grant money from the West Coast Inland Navigation District, a multi-county special taxing authority encompassing Charlotte, Lee, Manatee, and Sarasota counties.
City staff has worked with its insurance broker to obtain recovery for the police boat hull damaged in the accident.
It should be about 180 days before the boat is on the water if the City Council approves the purchase, according to Reichert.
With the new vessel, first responders will be able to perform water rescues and provide medical services for boat owners in the Laishley Park mooring field east of the U.S. 41 bridges, as well as other other areas. The boat can also assist in dive operations and firefighting.
PGPD is responsible for patrolling over 55 miles of waterways, as well as the harbor.
“The department recognizes the need to enforce marine related laws and ordinances, not only to keep a safe environment for our boating customers but also to preserve our protected marine life,” Reichert said.
