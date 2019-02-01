Catherine Stewart, 54, didn’t think much about the aches and pains in her torso. Then the coughing came on, and she just thought she had a cold.
But the pain got worse.
On Nov. 22, she went to Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte to get checked out. The doctors ran some tests and when the results came back, it was as bad as it could be: stage three multiple myeloma cancer.
“I actually had a cough,” said Stewart, an officer on leave with the Punta Gorda Police Department. “I didn’t pay a lot of attention to it because I had a very healthy lifestyle all my life. So, it was very shocking because I did not expect it.”
Since her diagnosis, the outpouring of support from her colleagues and the community has been amazing, Stewart said.
On Jan. 29, PGPD posted a message on its Facebook page explaining that officers are growing goatees, against department policy, as a sign of support for Stewart.
“We knew that this was going to be a tremendous feat for her,” PGPD Lt. Justin Davoult said. “When we have a brother or sister in need, we try to step up and the goatees ... that’s just a visual showing of how we stand by her and we’re in the fight with her.”
There was such a huge response from the community, the department started a gofundme account for Stewart on the same day. In that single day, they were able to raise $8,278 with a $10,000 goal.
“I’m not used to the attention,” Stewart said, “so it is kind of overwhelming and just the beautiful kind words that people are saying about me personally ... it’s not expected and I’m very thankful.”
Multiple myeloma is a rare cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell. Those cells accumulate in the bone marrow, where they crowd out healthy blood cells.
When she was first diagnosed, she had to stay at Fawcett for a week for more testing. After that, life just got more and more difficult.
“I was in and out of the hospital three more times after that spending most of my time at Fawcett throughout Christmas,” Stewart said. “I kept passing out and blacking out. I hit my skull one morning and cracked it open. Most nights I was running 104, 105 degree fevers and getting back admitted into the hospital. It was extremely scary.”
Five years ago, little was known about multiple myeloma, according to Stewart.
“It was basically a death sentence,” Stewart said. “Since then, they’ve done amazing studies and research on this cancer. The medication is incredible. It came a long way in just a very short period of time.”
Once a week Stewart travels to H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute in Tampa for chemotherapy, which keeps her at the hospital most of that day. In the next couple weeks, she will have to undergo the first of what could be multiple bone marrow transplants.
Stewart is the mother of two teenagers: a son who attends Florida Southwestern State College, and a daughter who is a senior at Charlotte High School.
Stewart joined PGPD in August. Before that, she had spent around 30 years as an officer with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office before retiring.
“It’s difficult financially because I’ve been working (for all these years) and now I’m not, so it is unexpected,” Stewart said. “It’s just me. I’m a single mom with my kids and I’m the sole provider for my family.”
Since her diagnosis, she has been active in the community and the county schools promoting cancer awareness.
“Nobody expects this,” Stewart said. “You go about your business and you live this life of it’s never going to happen to us. With my cancer, you don’t know it until you’re typically at stage three because with it being a blood cancer, you just don’t feel anything and it kind of sneaks up on you. I would encourage people that if they can get tested to do so, especially if they have family members that have or had cancer.”
Despite the difficulties, Stewart stays positive and vows to fight on.
“Always think positive. Keep a really good attitude if you do end up getting diagnosed with cancer,” Stewart said. “(And) please make sure that you build relationships because relationships are so important. I have such a phenomenal group around me and I couldn’t do it without them.”
