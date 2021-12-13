Opponents of phosphate mining see a proposed ban as the opportunity they have been waiting for.
State Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Bartow, sees it as pointless.
Charlotte County's Planning and Zoning Advisory Board voted unanimously Monday in recommendation of a countywide ban on phosphate mining and production. The change to the county's zoning bylaw will go before county commissioners in January. The proposed ban was distilled from commissioner statements in recent months, Community Development staff told the advisory board.
A handful of phosphate industry opponents attended this first presentation of the county's proposed land-use law change.
"This is one of the best things that has happened to Charlotte County in years, gentlemen," said Punta Gorda resident Tim Ritchie. "This is going to help preserve our drinking water and bathing water. ... Our watersheds are under chemical assault."
Ritchie founded March Against Mosaic. Mosaic is the only phosphate mining and producing company operating in this region of the country. Mosaic has not responded to requests for comment from The Daily Sun.
Ritchie and others accuse Mosaic of polluting the waterways with runoff from mining as well as from giant gypstacks up north, where industrial waste is stored. The waste is highly corrosive, slightly radioactive, and considered by U.S. regulators to be too dangerous to store any other way.
It's an industry that is highly regulated, counters Albritton, and data suggests it is not the cause of current water pollution problems.
Mosaic took over the phosphate industry in central Florida, where companies have mined and processed the ore used in fertilizer for 100 years. Mosaic mines phosphate in Hardee and south Polk County. Since 2019, the company has been trying to get a zone change to mine in neighboring DeSoto County. After being denied once, they plan to try again in 2022.
Mosaic has no applications for mining or processing in Charlotte County, staff told Advisory Board Chairman Michael Graveson when he asked.
Reached by phone, Albritton told The Daily Sun that he sees no point in banning the phosphate industry in Charlotte County, and he supports the industry in his home county of Polk.
"My hope is that Charlotte County will not do this, because it makes no sense," he said. "I guess it's their prerogative," he said of commissioners. "I just don't understand their logic."
Albritton comes from a long line of citrus farmers in Florida.
"I support phosphate mining, because I like eating," he said, adding, "Am I going to be supportive of an industry that is supportive of thousands of people in my district? I would hope that's what I'm supposed to do."
He does not see any realistic possibility of the phosphate industry moving in to Charlotte County. An industry-academic board at Florida Polytechnic University states that there are deep deposits of phosphate in much of South Florida, but it is hard to reach and the ore would be hard to separate. By the time technologies arise, said the Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute, land in South Florida will be too valuable for residential and commercial development.
Florida has one of the bigger deposits of phosphate ore in the world. If phosphate mining became too difficult in Florida, Albritton said, there are places in Russia or Morocco that can take over.
"These are not people that I want in control of our food supply system," he said.
