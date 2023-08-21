House of Representatives at Florida state capital

The House of Representatives at the Florida Capitol in the Statehouse in Tallahassee.

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE — A House Republican on Monday filed a proposal that would eliminate certain restrictions on where physicians can practice.

Rep. Joel Rudman, a Navarre Republican who is a physician, filed the bill (HB 11) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start in January.


   
