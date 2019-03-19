Punta Gorda’s new pickleball committee isn’t wasting any time when it comes to finding solutions for game play at Gilchrist Park.
The seven-person committee, formed on March 6, has requested funds from the city to conduct an acoustical study at the park at 400 W. Retta Esplanade, with the goal of determining just how offensive or inoffensive all those pickleball pops might be.
Members of the committee refused to comment.
At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, council members will have to decide whether to budget the potential $4,000 estimated cost for the study. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave.
“The study’s preliminary cost estimates reflect a range of $3,500 to $4,000,” said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. “If the City Council approves funding, the city’s procurement division will competitively bid the request.”
Noise issues have been an ongoing problem for homeowners along West Retta since the courts opened in 2015. The question of conducting a study has been discussed by council members in the past.
“Are we ever going to do an actual scientific study about the noise level, something that could hold up in court if we ever had to deal with that issue?” asked Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews at a Feb. 20 council meeting. “I haven’t seen any statistics that prove that the noise is to the level that it’s being alleged to be at.”
Keane Acoustics of Oldsmar has already made contact with the committee. In a March 14 letter from Michael Keane to Deb Sarkezian (of the committee), Keane wrote they could provide acoustical consulting services on an hourly basis.
Keane Acoustics works with clients through consultations, design meetings, installation, and maintenance tutorials for commercial or residential sound systems and acoustics.
“Ideally, all eight of the pickleball courts should be in use and enough players should have a combination of older and newer balls and paddles to help quantify the difference in sound level between the various types of equipment,” Keane wrote.
They would then put together a report summarizing the findings and provide recommendations for the committee, including documentation of sound level readings and discussion regarding the level of impact caused by pickleball.
In February, the City Council decided to construct a sound barrier along the southwest side of the courts to dampen the noise.
The committee includes one representative from each of the five council districts, as well as two at-large members who are also city residents. The committee was given 90 days to identify short- and long-term solutions for pickleball in Punta Gorda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.