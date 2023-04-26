STAFF REPORT
VENICE — In the world of pickleball, this is far from a dink.
A firm has purchased several acres to establish a new facility that could become one more option for pickleball players in the region who want to compete with one-another — but not with Florida’s sun, wind or rain.
A 5.5-acre parcel of land in Venice has been purchased for $2.8 million so that a large, air-conditioned pickleball facility can be built.
The land, just off Interstate 75 at the corner of Jacaranda and Crestview boulevards, was bought by a company named The Pickleball Club. The firm, founded in 2019, develops and operates private membership-based, high-amenity indoor pickleball facilities throughout Florida.
In addition to the Venice land, the company also purchased property in Pinellas Park, near St. Petersburg, bringing the firm’s number of locations to seven.
The Venice location will have a 40,000-square-foot, climate-controlled facility with 14 indoor pickleball courts and an outdoor activity area with two outdoor pickleball courts and two bocce ball courts.
The Venice location will also feature a 3,700-square-foot players’ lounge mezzanine overlooking the courts, the company’s own restaurant, Pickle’s Café and Dink’s Pro Shop.
The club is expected to open in July 2024.
Already in the area is PicklePlex in Punta Gorda, which opened in 2020. Through the years, the facility — at Florida SouthWestern State College at 26300 Airport Road in South Charlotte County — has hosted tournaments, the latest with a cash take of $100,000.
PicklePlex has 16 courts and has a large following. It reopened in November after damage from Hurricane Ian. Originally, the facility was going to have indoor facilities as well. That is in the funding process.
And Sarasota County already has its own courts for residents interested, but they are all outdoors.
The Pickleball Club is pushing forward — with another contract for its seventh site, an 8.07-acre parcel for $1.75 million at the Gateway Centre Business Park in Pinellas Park.
The land purchase is expected to be complete in December 2023 for an opening in early 2025.
The Pickleball Club’s first location will open this month in Sarasota, near Lakewood Ranch, and feature 12 indoor pickleball courts, in addition to an outside activity area, café, pro shop and players’ lounge.
Other locations under development include Port St. Lucie, which is currently under construction, Bonita Springs, Fort Myers and the Villages.
“Our goal is to be the leading social club focused on pickleball in Florida, followed by an expansion throughout America,” The Pickleball Club CEO Brian McCarthy said.
McCarthy, who also founded The Pickleball Club, said the concept is to give “an upscale country club atmosphere” that will help for play and to socialize no matter what the Florida weather is doing outside.
“The team has worked for years to make our vision a reality,” McCarthy said. “Everyone is overflowing with excitement to start our next chapter with the opening of the first club in Lakewood Ranch next week.”
