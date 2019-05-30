Punta Gorda can't seem to get a win when it comes to pickleball at Gilchrist Park.
The city closed the courts the week of May 20 to install a noise-dampening fence along West Retta Esplanade; however, when ERS Construction workers opened up the material they realized the manufacturer had made a mistake.
"The material sent was the wrong size," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. Because of this error, the city had to temporarily halt construction of the fence.
The company, Acoustiblok of Tampa, manufactured the correct material last week, according to Reichert.
"We received word that it (was) shipped to the city on Wednesday," Reichert said.
Noise has been an issue for Historic District homeowners along West Retta Esplanade since the courts opened a few years ago.
In February, the City Council approved the purchase and development of two, 10-foot-tall sound barrier walls along the southwest sides of the eight courts to be funded through the city’s 1-percent sales tax.
The project is expected to cost just over $35,000, according to Reichert.
There were no additional charges or fees for the city to cover to replace the material.
"As soon as the city receives the material, crews are ready to install it," Reichert said.
