PUNTA GORDA — Despite delays, the first phase of PicklePlex at the Florida Southwestern State College campus in Punta Gorda is officially set to open by June 1.
The first 16 courts were originally slated to open in February on Airport Road land leased from Florida SouthWestern State College, but construction issues slowed development.
"No later than June 1" is now the latest projected opening date, according to Sue Carman of PicklePlex.
Construction has been, literally, rocky.
"Our biggest setback is (that) this whole area is rock shelf … its all 'cap rock'," said Tim Kegeris, president of the PicklePlex organization. "The foundation was hard on (the contractor's) equipment. It took so much time that it put the whole project on hold, but this is normal stuff that you run into when dealing with developments."
There was never a definite schedule to open the courts, according to Kegeris.
"It’s going to get done when it gets done," he said.
Whenever it opens, the first 16 sanctioned courts will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
"We will have bleachers, picnic tables and umbrellas," Kegeris said. "There will be 'high-end' trailer bathrooms coming in and those (will be) temporary until we can get the concession stands and permanent bathrooms."
The official ribbon cutting for the new complex is tentatively scheduled for mid-June, according to Carmen.
The organization behind PicklePlex wants to show FSW that they can run the facility the "right way."
"We want to give the school some time to let them know that we can run this facility like it should be run and then we will approach the school about the second phase of their lease," Kegeris said.
"I think FSW is happy that we are putting this in because their kids are able to use the courts as part of their athletic curriculum," Kegaris said. "We are a bunch of professional people. We’ve all owned our own businesses and we know how to how to act and how things should be run."
The property next to the FSW campus at 26300 Airport Road was leased by the PicklePlex foundation.
PicklePlex will provide a "positive environment for the residents of Charlotte County and surrounding communities for the health and well being of the public," according to the group's website.
Upon completion, the complex will provide outdoor and indoor facilities promoting exercise and competitive sports.
On April 18 and April 19, asphalt was laid. That has to sit for 30 days before any more work can be done on the courts. During that time, the group plans to put in irrigation, sod and other structural necessities.
"There is a lot to do in that 30-day period," Kegaris said.
Email: Daniel.Sutphin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.