It's game on at PicklePlex of Punta Gorda for players near and far.
The first phase of the eventual pickleball mecca opened Monday morning at the Florida Southwestern State College at 26300 Airport Road in South Charlotte County.
Originally set to open in February, construction for the first 16 courts hit a few snags along the way but the day has come. Funding for the second phase − a 40,000-square-foot building planned to house eight indoor courts, a pro shop and a restaurant and bar, among other amenities − is still in the funding phase.
For now, three of the 16 courts are open with seven more opening Thursday and the rest by the end of next week.
The organization behind the courts, Pickleplex of Punta Gorda at FSW, didn't spend much time advertising the opening, relying on word of mouth ... and it worked.
Bert Peacher came from North Fort Myers to play and he wasn't the only one.
"I think it’s very exciting to have new courts to play on," Peacher said. "It’s a great location and it's what Punta Gorda needs. I live in North Fort Myers and I drive up here to play (now)."
"He's from Fort Myers. She's from Fort Myers. He's from Fort Meyers," said PicklePlex president Ted Kegeris, pointing around the shaded bleachers Monday morning.
Peacher said the new courts are appealing to Fort Myers players because not only are they new, but they present new competition and less wait time.
"You get to play with different players," Peacher said. "If you stay in one place, it’s like you know everybody and you know everybody’s game. I like to go to different places just to change it up with different people ... just to play different things.
"You’re going to have a lot more courts available here. You’re not going to have as long of wait times. Most pickleball courts in season are full. You wait 45 minutes sometimes to play. Here, just starting off with 16 courts, you’re not going to have (as long of) wait times."
Kegeris said he liked the turnout for the morning considering only three courts were open.
"I think the turnout is great," Kegeris said. "We told everybody that only three courts were going to be open and I think that is why there is a small turnout today. We’ve also told them that there would be seven courts open by Thursday. I think that you will see all these courts full then."
Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke is the city's liaison to the PicklePlex board of directors. She is happy with the organization's progress.
"I’m extremely pleased to have the PicklePlex opening," Prafke said. "It has been my privilege to work with an energetic and focused team who is dedicated to bringing this exciting project to fruition.
Prafke said the PicklePlex project goes beyond just the players.
"In addition to dedicated, sanctioned courts, PicklePlex will be able to offer programming for our youth as well as generate a projected $5.7 million return to the community in economic impact from visitors who will participate in tournaments."
There was never a definite schedule to open the courts, according to Kegeris.
On opening only three courts Monday, Kegeris said the contractors responsible for painting the courts were busy in Englewood and have worked weeks without a day to rest.
"We thought it best that they take a couple days off and make sure no mistakes are made (at this point), Kegeris said. "We’ve waited this long, we can wait just a tad longer."
The courts will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 5:30 p.m. June 24 to officially open the first 16 courts.
