It’s game on for pickleball this weekend as the 5th Annual 3D Pickleball Cupid Shootout comes to Punta Gorda.
Originally set as the debut event for the first phase of PicklePlex of Punta Gorda, the tournament, run by 3D Pickleball, had to be moved to Charlotte High School because of construction delays at the new complex.
“We felt bad that we couldn’t do it,” said Sue Carmen, a representative of PicklePlex. “We figured it would be ready (for Cupid).”
The tournament draws players from around the nation and Canada to Punta Gorda. This year, there are more than 350 participants registered to play. The tournament begins at 8 a.m. today and runs through Sunday at CHS, 1250 Cooper St. It is open and free to the public. For Friday, classes at the high school were already scheduled to be closed.
“The tournament runners were happy with the way things went,” Carmen said. “The busiest day will be Saturday. People are flying down. Many of the participants will be staying in local hotels and of course enjoying our local restaurants. Participants are flying in for this tournament.”
Rocky time for Pickleplex
The first phase of the complex, which includes 16 open-air courts, was initially intended to open in February, but the PicklePlex organization continues to run into issues. Most recently, a shelf of limestone rock has caused delays to construction of the courts, located next to Florida SouthWestern State College in Punta Gorda.
“We have a whole shelf of rock that has been breaking down the machines. It’s just bad luck,” Carmen said. “We told the people running (Cupid) from the get-go that if PicklePlex was up in time, it was theirs. We called them around two months ago and said that we are not going to be ready until March.”
Carmen said they now estimate the courts to be ready by the end of March.
“We are (basically) past the rock hurdle … taking out huge boulders. It’s really not good land,” Carmen said.
Once the foundation work is complete, they will then have to lay asphalt for the courts, which will have to cure for 30 days.
“We’ve had problems with all of it coming together, but Southwest Engineering & Design (the contractor) has been great,” Carmen said.
CHS was the mostly likely solution to move this weekend’s tournament. With the tennis courts already available, all that really needs to be done is to lay the tape marking the boundaries for each court.
The Cupid Tournament will have 16 courts set up at CHS. The school previously hosted games from the 2018 AAU National Outdoor Pickleball Championships Tournament.
“It’s a perfect place for tournaments,” Carmen said. “One tennis court can fit four pickleball courts but they aren’t sanctioned for that at the high school, so we are putting two on one court so there will be all the room in the world around the nets for people (watching). People are going to love it.”
