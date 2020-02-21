A truck on fire shut down part of Kings Highway Friday morning.
A 911 call about a white pickup on fire near Sandhill Boulevard came in around 7:38 a.m.
The fire started in the bed of the truck, where the driver had equipment including gasoline cans and herbicide, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn. The fire spread quickly and the entire truck was in ablaze when firefighters arrived.
Two fire engines responded and had the fire under control by 7:49 a.m. The southbound lane of Kings Highway was closed until around 8:20 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
