Based on the voting by fellow students at the Charlotte High School 2023 Prom, representing the Class of 2023, Hanna Iverson, Prom queen and Cristian Velasquez, Prom king. Representing the Class of 2024, Peyton McGee, Prom prince, and Analise Hernandez, Prom princess.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte High School cheerleaders pose for a group photo in front of the Hollywood sign at the Charlotte High School 2023 Prom.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Colton Ball, Evan Bowser, Aksel Phatak, Zurisaday Hernandez, Ayla Douglas, Gabriel Fink, Megan Morales, Bora Douglas and Robert Manta take part in the Charlotte High 2023 prom recently.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Justin Forte, Kelsey Bowman, Katie Ortiz and Hudson Chavez spend a few moments together outside the Charlotte Harbor Event Center before the Charlotte High School 2023 prom.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Thomas Luc, Elizabeth Vu, Oliver Jen and Alyssa Revilla waiting for the doors to open for the Charlotte High School 2023 prom at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Arriving at Charlotte High School 2023 Prom Haley Draper, Logan Sweet and Megan Fair.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Students pose for a photo during the 2023 Charlotte High School Prom held recently in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte High School Prom committee members Michelle Lindsey and Emily Klossner prepare for the check-in of students and guests for the Charlotte High School 2023 prom.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Students gather together for the Charlotte High School Prom held recently in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Hannah Baron, Gabe Wagner, Jace Jaikaran and Savannah Brezillion at the Nicholson’s photo booth for a keepsake photo from the Charlotte High School 2023 Prom.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Students vote for prom royalty for Charlotte High School for the 2023 prom held in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Keon Beckford, Georgia Pashjo, Sophia Pirri, Kelsie Kreisher and Brian Martin pose for a photo during the 2023 Charlotte High School Prom in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte Skupin, Clover Parker, Ambrea Hobbs, Laurel Kalin and Samantha Luc celebrate Prom 2023 for Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda.
