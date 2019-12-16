PUNTA GORDA— Have you ever been doing yoga and opened your eyes, only to notice a pig was stretched out on the top of your mat waiting for belly rubs?
Well, this was the case Sunday for 20 visitors of Little Bear Sanctuary, a farm animal sanctuary in Punta Gorda.
The class was led by instructor Becky Lang and taught on the farm.
Animals were free to roam around during class. Some chose to interact with the yogis, while others chose to hang out nearby grazing on grass.
“I’m the daughter of a farmer — I’m from Wisconsin — so it feels a bit like home when I’m there,” said Lang. “Animal welfare is very important to me, so I love bringing yoga to the farm to help Chris & Randy continue their amazing work.”
The sanctuary raised $425, enough to feed the 120 animals for a week.
Owner Chris Vane said it costs $2,000 per month to feed all of the animals on the farm, including the pigs, sheep, goats, cows, donkeys and more.
The sanctuary goes through over 5,000 pounds of feed per month.
Vane said it was the second yoga event held on the farm, and they are hoping to host another one in April or May of 2020.
For more information about Little Bear Sanctuary, or how you can help the animals, visit littlebearsanctuary.org or facebook.com/littlebearsanctuary.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.