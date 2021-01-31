Some kids aspire to become a firefighter or veterinarian from an early age. Others who dream of flying in airshows get the chance to soar thousands of feet in the air with a trained pilot.
The Experimental Aircraft Association has flown more than two million aspiring pilots ages 8-17 through their Young Eagles program. Since 1992, the program has provided kids with the opportunity to experience their first flight from a pilot's perspective. The program is run by volunteers and offers free first flights, including a location in Sarasota.
With headsets on and butterflies in their stomachs, these kids are equipped for a 20-minute flight over the area. After they land, they make their mark in the "World's Largest Logbook" of Young Eagles.
Pilot Jeffrey Walston has seen the expressions on his 777 students' faces who flew for the first time in a two-seater aircraft like the Cessna 172.
Walston has been a licensed pilot since 1980. He began volunteering with the Young Eagles program Sarasota chapter in 2004.
"Aviation is a passion of mine," he said. "Sometimes, you can just tell some of the kids will make a career out of it."
His intuition was on the nose with former Eagles Blake Rogers and Chase Russell, who were inspired to become pilots themselves.
"The Young Eagles program defiantly changed the trajectory of my life," said Rogers.
Rogers took his first flight with Walston at the age of 12, back in 2010.
"I use to make my mom take me to the airport or take a long layover on family vacations, just so I could watch airplanes," he said.
Once he found out about the local program, nothing would stop him from boarding the N215HR with Walston.
"Once we were up in the air, he was explaining to me what to do, where to look and he let me take control. That was the moment that I knew I was born to be a pilot," said Rogers.
Rogers earned his pilot's license at the age of 17. He worked part-time at a movie theater to pay for his flight lessons. He obtained his instrument rating, commercial pilot's license and flight instructor rating two years later. To this day, he works at Cirrus Aviation in Sarasota and has sent 26 pilots to be certified.
Two years ago, he recognized Walston at a local pilot social.
"I told Jeff I think he took me on my first flight and that I was now a flight instructor, and he was absolutely floored with excitement," said Rogers.
Rogers conducted Walston's biennial flight review, and they flew together in the same plane where it all started.
Similarly, Chase Russell's life changed after he stepped on the plane with Walston as a kid. He knew Walston from their local church.
"I remember flying over Venice Beach and being so young," said Russell. "It amazed me that aircraft could fly!"
At 18, Russell enlisted in the Air Force. After three tours in Afghanistan and one in Kuwait, Russell returned to Punta Gorda to further his education at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
That's when he created Russell Aviation, a private aircraft charter company. Russell even asked Walston to join as the chief pilot.
"If it were not for Jeff and the Young Eagles Program, I believe I would have never fell in love with aviation."
The Young Eagles program has sat on hold over the past year due to the pandemic. Walston hopes to meet his goal of flying 1,000 Eagles in the future when it is safe to do so.
Walston was, however, ecstatic to reconnect with two of his Eagles. From Rogers, Walston received one of the best flight reviews he's had to date, and from Russell, an opportunity to feed the passion that started it all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.