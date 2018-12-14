Ralph Race was startled when a small plane crashed just in front of his yard on the 5500 block of Papaya Drive in Punta Gorda Thursday afternoon.
“I was sitting at my desk talking with a patient, filling out a form, and looked out the window and saw the hatch pop up on the airplane, and I said, ‘I’ve got to go. There’s an airplane that crashed on my front yard,’” he said.
The pilot, a man Race estimated to be in his 50s or 60s, said his motor gave out about two miles from the airport. He clipped a tree on Race’s street, which reduced his air speed, so he skidded on the road and caught a utility pole, ripping off the right wing of the plane. He spun a bit and came to rest against a fence, remarkably uninjured.
“He didn’t have any injuries and was able to walk away from it,” Race said.
Race called 911 and stayed with the pilot until Fire & EMS responded. Emergency responders took the pilot back to the airport, Race said, and the Sheriff’s Office responded and stayed on scene until the Federal Aviation Administration arrived to do its investigation.
The plane was a 2010 Piper Sport fixed-wing single engine, and the pilot was the sole occupant.
CCSO Spokesperson Katie Heck said it seemed like the pilot was experienced, given he managed to steer the failing plane almost into an empty lot.
The 911 call came in around 1:18 p.m., with the pilot reporting he was running out of fuel, according to Fire & EMS Spokesperson Todd Dunn. Fire & EMS personnel left the scene within about an hour.
Punta Gorda Airport Spokesperson Kaley Miller said the airport could not comment on the crash, as it occurred outside their jurisdiction. An FAA Spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.