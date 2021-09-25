The Guardian ad Litem Foundation, 20th Judicial Circuit, is combining high fashion with a high tea to generate awareness and support for Charlotte County children living in foster homes or temporary shelters.
Foundation executive director Jessica Stanfield announced that Fashion to a Tea, a high tea luncheon and fashion show, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
The event also will feature a silent auction, "fun surprises, and a spirited fashion show," Stanfield said.
Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased online at VoicesForKids.org/event/fashion-to-a-tea-2021.
"The models are all community leaders in Charlotte County" who will showcase "chic, trendy styles for women of all ages," Stanfield said.
Among the "models" will be Alexia Martin, of the Witco Insurance Alexia Martin Agency; Jennifer Taberski, of Re/Max Anchor Realty; Jackie Benjamin, Charlotte State Bank; Beverly Hendrickson, Punta Gorda Woman's Club; Nancy Johnson, TEAM Punta Gorda; Christine Carey, Valerie's House; Debra Griffith, Punta Gorda Civic Association; and Karen McElhaney, Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies. Stacey Deffenbaugh will serve as event emcee.
Clothing and fashion accessories will be provided by Anthony's Ladies Apparel in Punta Gorda.
Stanfield encourages "fashionistas in attendance" to wear colorful clothing and ornamental hats to complement the setting.
Proceeds will support the Guardian ad Litem Foundation, which recruits, trains and supports court-approved volunteer child advocates who serve as the voice for Southwest Florida youth as they navigate the judicial, education and child welfare system.
"On average, there are approximately 250-275 children we are serving in Charlotte County, and we are always in need of additional volunteers," Stanfield said.
She said the pandemic has increased the caseload.
"We've seen more egregious abuse than every before," Stanfield said. "The abuse and trauma has become more horrific, impacting more children than ever before."
The foundation also provides financial assistance to help meet a child's basic and developmental needs, including the Children's Needs Program providing "extras" like birthday parties, tutoring, summer camp programs, movie tickets and registration fees for clubs and sports.
Beneficiaries of the program are children through age 18 who have been removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect, or abandonment and are placed in temporary homes under family court supervision. The child must also be assigned to a Guardian ad Litem Advocate to access the foundation's programming and funding.
The annual budget for the Guardian ad Litem Foundation is $889. Fundraisers such as Fashion to a Tea help to raise the vital funds.
For more information, visit VoicesForKids.org or call 239-533-1435.
Sponsorship opportunities start at $500 and include event tickets as well as recognition through marketing, advertising, public relations and social media. For information about sponsoring, contact Stanfield at JStanfield@GALFoundation20.org or 239-533-1435.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.