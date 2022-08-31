ENGLEWOOD — Future Blackbeards and Jack Sparrows will be able to hone their physical skills at the Englewood Beach playground.
But they'll have to wait a bit longer.
Charlotte County is in the process of replacing the previous playground equipment with a new kid-friendly pirate ship. The idea for the pirate theme came from a 7-year-old boy who wrote a letter to Charlotte's Community Services department.
"He had a lot of good ideas," Community Services project manager Lacey Solomon said.
The playground, at 2100 Beach Road, Englewood, has been closed since Aug. 1. Workers removed the old equipment and began installing the pirate ship, swings and other new features.
The planned reopening was set for Sept. 2, but that's not going to happen. County officials are waiting for a delivery of special playground mulch before they can reopen the facility. Solomon said she could not give a date for the reopening since the mulch delivery is an open question.
"We originally wanted to reuse the existing mulch with an additional 6-inch top-off from the playground vendor," Solomon stated in an email. "We weren’t able to salvage as much mulch as we had hoped, so we have to order the remaining mulch from our mulch vendor. They are currently scheduling 10-14 days out."
The upgrade for the playground is part of an ongoing countywide effort. The county has installed swings, slides and other recreational equipment at 32 of the county's 51 parks. The size of the park does not matter.
Near the beach, equipment wears out faster than at inland parks. In mid- and south Charlotte County, the recreational equipment lasts 15 years, whereas in West County, due to the salt air off the Gulf, the equipment generally lasts 10 years or less.
However, the county sends out certified staff annually to inspect and evaluate the condition of playground equipment.
The pirate theme for Englewood Beach is just one of several themes at county parks.
At the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, reflects a military theme.
At the Harold Avenue Regional Park, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, the playground was designed to evoke a baseball theme, whereas the playground area at Bayshore Live Oak Park at 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte, is meant to reflect a historical theme.
A play area can cost $75,000 or $300,000 or $400,000 depending upon the size and amenities. Working with playground equipment vendors, Solomon suggested county staff can develop a multitude of themes for park playgrounds.
It is important for residents to attend public input meetings when the county is developing its master plans.
Staff attempts to develop one or two park master plans annually, usually starting in the fall. The better attended those meetings are, Solomon said, the better county staff knows what amenities residents want to see.
To suggest a theme for a playground area or for other information about Charlotte County parks, email communityservices@charlottecountyfl.gov. Visit the county's website at www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
