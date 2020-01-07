PORT CHARLOTTE — The owner of two dogs believed to have attacked and killed a Yorkshire terrier Sunday morning was issued three citations, but he says his dogs could not be responsible for the attack.
Christopher Brewer, who lives on Grove Avenue in Port Charlotte, owns two pit bull mixes. Brenda Foley says they are responsible for killing her 7-pound dog, Berkley, when she was taking him for his morning walk on a leash.
But Brewer says one dog was inside the whole morning and the other couldn’t have been involved based on the timing of the attack. He believes the story is getting attention simply because of prejudice against pit bulls.
“It’s negative stereotyping on a dog that has been negatively stereotyped for their whole lives,” he said.
However, Animal Control issued Brewer three citations, totaling approximately $1,100 — two for having an unconfined dog that causes injury and one for failure to vaccinate, as one of the dogs was not up to date, according to Animal Control Division Manager Brian Jones.
Jones said Animal Control is now getting calls about the dogs being a problem in the neighborhood, but prior to this, there were no issues his department was aware of.
“I didn’t even know these dogs existed,” he said. “If these dogs were posing a threat in some way, shape, or form in the neighborhood, we were not hearing about it.”
The current situation, he said, is a “he said, she said,” situation — “and unfortunately there’s a dead dog,” he said. “It’s a tragedy for Ms. Foley for sure.”
Jones said his office did receive one anonymous complaint about Brewers’ dogs running loose in August, but when Animal Control responded, the dogs were confined as they are supposed to be. He said now that people have heard of Berkley’s death, Animal Control is receiving more calls about the dogs being a consistent problem.
The citations can be contested in court, and Jones expects a court date in six to eight weeks should Brewer stick with his story.
In the meantime, the dogs underwent a dangerous animal review Tuesday.
Jones said Animal Control would also continue to investigate whether there are any other dogs in the area that could be responsible for the attack.
“We’re looking to see if someone caught it on video with a home security system that are so common these days, but no luck with that thus far,” Jones said. “We want to make sure we’ve got the right person.”
Jones said when Animal Control met with Brewer they made sure he knew dogs need to be safely confined at all times or in the care of a responsible person.
“It’s not uncommon for someone to have a dog with aggression issues, but they have to be confined,” he said. “These are really people problems. They have to be responsible for confining their dogs safely.”
