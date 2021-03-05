It’s been nearly a year to the day since everything about the local restaurant industry, from Venice to Punta Gorda, changed.
Charlotte County's first case of COVID-19 was announced on March 7, 2020.
Two weeks later, on March 20, statewide cases had hit 500, and Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered Florida restaurants closed to sit-down dining. That shutdown would continue for six weeks of the industry’s peak season.
A year later, the vast majority of local restaurants have reopened and are busy serving customers, although the way they do it is different now.
“All variables in the restaurant world have changed,” reflected Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association chapter president Laurie Farlow, of Farlow’s on the Water in Englewood.
“Our staffing has changed, how we interact with customers has changed. The only thing that hasn’t changed is that the same quality of food is cooked the same way.”
Tommy Villani not only kept Venice’s Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen going throughout the pandemic, he opened two more entirely different concepts in Wellen Park: Irma’s Tacos and Barrel & Bean.
“Last year, we were really cranking at Off The Wagon. We didn’t know what was going on yet,” he said. “Since then, we’ve seen a 50% loss.
“The stresses on everybody in the industry this year have been immense. It seems that we’re coming out of this fog, but the battle hasn’t gotten any easier.”
Sue Randall, a Punta Gorda multi-restaurateur with husband Nick, admitted, “I didn’t think we were going to make it. We had to make a lot of difficult personnel changes, which was hard because we’ve always felt we’re a family. Now we have fewer people, and we all have to work harder.”
While serving more diners outdoors than in, juggling rising costs and lower volume, navigating random shortages of staff and supplies, Farlow said, “For a while, we were all bringing in our old Publix bags for to-go. The whole supply chain’s affected. We’ve been waiting a long time for a new refrigerator for our line.”
Randall added, “We used to buy gloves at $40 a case; the cheapest I’ve found now is $95. And they’re always out of stock. I have some stored in the back of my car; they’re like toilet paper used to be.”
Farlow put it succinctly: “It’s just that COVID world we live in.”
When one door closes ...
Though our strongest local restaurants survived, it’s no surprise that many eateries elsewhere were forced to close permanently.
According to the 2021 State of the Restaurant Industry Report, released Jan. 26 by the National Restaurant Association, 17% of U.S. restaurants, more than 110,000 establishments, closed in 2020, with a loss of nearly 2.5 million jobs.
The association's report also found that most shuttered U.S. restaurants had been in business an average of 16 years.
Florida hasn’t tracked the exact number of permanent restaurant closures, but our area shows a dramatically different picture than the restaurant association.
Since this time last year, 28 local eateries were culled from the scene — many of them already struggling, most of them less than five years old. Among the longest-lived local losses were Artur’s Phil’s 41 in Punta Gorda; Port Charlotte’s Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Jason’s Deli, T.G.I. Friday’s and Ruby Tuesday; and Englewood’s Placida Grill.
Almost unbelievably, 38 eateries — one-third as many more — sprang up in their places or in brand-new spaces.
Fertile ground in Florida
Many hold that Florida’s open environment is more fertile ground for restaurants than the rest of the nation.
According to OpenTable data as of Dec. 15, U.S. restaurants overall had 72% fewer than last year’s seated diners. But Florida — with 100% seating and outdoor-dining options — was down only about a third.
Farlow said, “We see customers moving here every day; it’s the gift of the area. Gov. DeSantis has given us the tools to be open, and it’s up to us to follow guidelines to the extreme, to keep customers and employees safe.”
Nationwide, too, consumer confidence is returning and more people are dining out.
Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of the National Restaurant Association’s research and knowledge group, said, "The good news is that the state of the Restaurant Industry Report shows a clear consumer desire to enjoy restaurants on-premises."
Villani said, “I think people want to be out in public, out in groups, out experiencing food straight from the kitchen to the table. As much as to-go is a good thing, the quality of the food is going to suffer when it leaves the restaurant.”
Dave Eger, owner of Port Charlotte’s new Grill at 1951, reported going from 100 meals a night down to two meals a day last year.
“We still aren’t totally back on our feet, but we’re slowly climbing,” he said. “Every week more people are coming out, so we’re doing only limited takeout now and just reopened for lunch. All in all, we’re on the up, about where we were when we closed last year.”
Short-staffed and stressed
Nevertheless, nearly 600,000 Florida workers were furloughed or laid off during the shutdown. According to the FLRA, hotel and restaurant employees are still the largest Florida group seeking unemployment benefits.
But what unemployment stats don’t reveal is how hard it is to find people willing to work. Staffing, a perennial thorn in restaurant owners’ sides, has become the biggest challenge in a world full of new challenges.
Laurie Farlow said, “I would hire 10 more people tomorrow if I could find 10 people.”
Villani said, “We’re short-staffed and having trouble hiring people, and the adjustment from day to day is difficult because it’s inconsistent. One day you might be super busy, and the next it’s slow, which makes it hard to staff appropriately. I have employees who work all three of my restaurants to help us with volume.
“We’re losing some of the camaraderie we’ve always had. Staff and owners are burnt out, grinding just to get by. There are a lot of tired people out there.
“My reminder to customers: Be patient.”
Vito Recchia, owner of Port Charlotte’s Bella Napoli and Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romana, said, “I don’t know how restaurants can stay open seven days a week with the employee issues we have. The past six to nine months, it’s been really hard to find loyal employees who want to work. It’s a lot worse than before.
“I’ve never worked more in my life than this past year, in both places, trying to keep everything going.”
Nick Randall sometimes steps in to do prep in the Village Fish Market kitchen.
Said Sue, “There are fewer of us, and everyone has to work harder, which impacts service. Our other Punta Gorda restaurant, La Fiorentina, hasn’t reopened because we couldn’t staff another restaurant.”
With the minimum wage increasing to $15 an hour by 2026, Sue sees the screws continuing to tighten on restaurants.
“I’m all for paying people decent money,” she said, “but will the people who voted for the increase be willing to pay the inevitable increased prices? We’ve already tightened the belt incredibly in the last year, in order to survive. It’s a fine balance. Can I afford that person? It will make things easier, but if it cuts into profit, can the business survive?”
Season … then, uncertainty
Restaurants are bouncing back from last year’s seasonal hit but remain unsure of the future.
Will new residents make up for the loss of Canadian visitors? Will consumer confidence continue to rise? Will vaccination hold off new coronavirus spikes?
Farlow said, “Before shutdown, we were having a record year. Now we’re running only a little under what we did last season. The gift of last summer, when we reopened at 50%, was all the pent-up demand.
“My gut feeling is that, when people get vaccinated and feel they can move around again, we’ll have another good summer this year. It’s all uncertain, but we’ll keep doing the right things so people will want to dine in.”
Villani reported, “Across all my restaurants I’ve seen pretty steady business, maybe a little slower than a normal season. We’ve lost the Canadians, and the demographic that most pushes our sales is the one that has to be the most careful.
“I think we have an entire year ahead before we start to see improvement, and I don’t know when we’ll get back to 100%. As business owners, we have to plan for that. But we’re seeing a little bit more every week.”
Recchia said, “We have people moving down from up north and adding to our economy what the Canadians used to bring.
“But this summer, we’re going to have to reevaluate our business. How many northerners are going to stay here? Do we stay open or close down part time in the summer? Will small independents close down, and big companies move in?
“It’s all very unsettling.”
