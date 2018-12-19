The Exceptional Student Education (ESE) students at Peace River Elementary had an exciting last day before winter break, one that included pizza, Kool-Aid, pajamas, and presents.
The students will return from winter break on Jan. 8.
The Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis shopped for the six ESE classes, and 51 students. They made sure each student had a new outfit, one to wear outside of school, when they’re not wearing their uniform, and an age-appropriate toy.
Money for the toys came from fundraisers hosted by the Sunrise Kiwanis, including the duck race and golf tournaments.
Joan Greene has been a member of the Sunrise Kiwanis for six years and shopping for the Peace River Elementary students for about three or four years, she said.
Greene said she tries to assist with the events that help the kids, she also comes to Peace River and Neil Armstrong Elementary to read once a month.
“They need special attention from someone who cares,” she said.
The current club president, Paul Polk said they chose Peace River, because it is a very needy school, and at one point, Peace River had the highest rate of students who received free or reduced lunch.
“It’s important to see that,” said Polk, “To have the connection to see what impact it [the presents] has on them,” he added.
Some of the female students received stuffed animals, or squishy balls. Male students received Transformers or blocks to build with.
The students were excited about their gifts, and eager to take them out of their boxes.
“That’s the best thing to see my daughter happy,” said Muara Guerra, whose daughter is in Allyn Shelatz’s class. “It’s nice to see them [Sunrise Kiwanis] participate. The most important thing is our kids,” she added.
Guerra’s daughter, Kassandra, was happy with her gift, and perhaps even happier, that her mother was able to attend the event. She was surprised, Guerra said.
Greene was all smiles seeing the students open their presents.
“I enjoy their happiness,” she said. “The littlest things make them so happy. They’re just happy to have presents to open,” she said.
