PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County staff has their hands full with multiple ongoing projects funded by the county’s 1% local option sales tax.
Projects like the Placida Boat Ramp expansion and the Port Charlotte Beach Complex renovations sit at the top of the list.
The 1% sales tax is collected on taxable purchases within the county to serve as funding for infrastructure projects and is voted on by residents every six years. Voters most recently approved the tax in November 2020. They also approved it in 2014. A new list is finalized and approved every six years.
Charlotte County staff presented a project update to county commissioners Tuesday.
Placida Boat Ramp Expansion (2014)
6499 Boca Grande Causeway, Placida
The project budget is $7 million with the design phase expected to wrap in fall 2022 and a tentative construction start in spring 2025.
The park consists of around 5.6 acres with three launch ramps, 79 boat trailer parking spaces and an ice vending machine.
Neighboring that is around 14 acres of grassy land and overgrown brush and trees. The property is used for overflow parking, providing around 36 spaces.
The plan is to expand the current park into that existing land, creating one large, interconnected park and providing 158 boat trailer parking spaces.
Parking, traffic and boat ramp availability have been issues in the past.
The new design includes six launch lanes with boarding piers, a centrally located restroom and an ADA accessible kayak launch, as well as pavilions, shade structures and an ice vending machine.
The park will be accessible from Placida Road and Boca Grande Causeway.
“This is a dramatic improvement,” Commission Vice Chair Christopher Constance said. “It totally makes sense and the traffic flow is great.”
Port Charlotte Beach Complex (2020)
4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte
The project budget is $10 million with the design phase estimated to wrap in spring 2023 and construction to begin spring 2024.
The plan is to replace the recreation center and the pool.
“Is there going to be a covered drop-off and pickup area like we used to have because it’s needed,” Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said. “We pretty much took that away when we enlarged the parking lot.”
Facilities Construction Director Travis Perdue said they are in the earliest part of the design phase, but “we will make the effort absolutely and you will see this come back in a public presentation.”
William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park Phase II (2020)
20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte
The project budget is $1.75 million with the design phase expected to wrap in spring 2024 and construction to start in spring 2025.
The park development plans show amenities such as group pavilions, pedestrian and exercise trails, fitness equipment, a tennis court, pickleball courts, bocce ball courts, a 2,400-square-foot splash pad, a restroom, a 600-square-foot community building, and parking.
Supervisor of Elections facility relocation (2014)
The project budget is $4.7 million with the design phase expected to wrap spring 2023 and construction expected for summer 2024.
The plan is to relocate the facility from its current site south county on Airport Road Annex. The new site selection is located centralized within the county providing efficient staff utilization during elections. The current warehouse location will conflict with new sheriff’s district office and consolidated training operations in Fiscal Year 2020-21.
Family Services Center – Phase II (2020)
The project budget is $10.9 million with the The design phase is expected to end spring 2023 and construction estimated to start in summer 2024.
The plan is to build a second phase to the center. The 18,500 square foot building will provide youth with an outdoor play area and community gardens, as well as flexible space. The new phase is interconnected to Phase I via covered walk for citizens movement and will provide additional office space for Human Services staff.
Sheriff’s Administration Center/911 Facility (2020)
The project budget is $19 million with the design phase expected to wrap spring 2023 and construction to begin in summer 2024.
The plan is to design and construct a modern law enforcement administrative headquarters for Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on county-owned land along Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
Sheriff’s District 4 and Training Facility (2020)
The project budget is $9.3 million with the design phase expected to wrap in fall 2023 and construction to start in fall 2024.
The present training facility is at the end of life cycle requiring increased maintenance cost. The district office is currently located in the main sheriff facility located on Airport Road and needs to be relocated prior to the relocation of the new CCSO administrative services building at the Loveland site.
Fire Stations 3, 6, and 17 (2020)
The project budget is $4.5 million for Station 3, $4.5 million for Station 4, and $5,5 million, respectively for Station 17.
Master planning is expected to wrap in summer 2022. Design and construction dates are still being determined.
The plan is to replace Stations 3 and 6, and build a new Station 17 at currently undetermined locations.
GC Herring Park (2020)
The project budget is $2.5 million with the design phase expected to wrap in fall 2024 and construction to begin in fall 2025.
Renovations at the park, 3406 Indiana Road, Placida, are planned since it was reclassified from neighborhood park to a community park.
The park amenities will meet the minimal level of service as defined in the Parks and Recreation master plan.
A full list of Charlotte County’s projects can be found at CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Projects.
