PLACIDA — Eunice M. Gault Albritton was the matriarch of Placida’s past.
Albritton, 88, died Tuesday, peacefully, surrounded by her family.
Born Nov. 8, 1930 in Arcadia to Walter G. and Louise (Cole) Gault, Eunice carried on for her father who had built The Fishery in Placida into a commercial fishing hub at the mouth of Coral Creek.
In the 1940s, Gault relocated his fish house from Gasparilla Island to the mainland. Even as a small girl, Eunice would work at her Daddy’s side, and once said she learned multiplication by working with her father.
In 1947, Eunice had married John Albritton. The couple returned to Placida where they worked with her father soon after they married. John died in 2007.
“The fishing industry was the lifeblood of this area for many generations,” local historian Diana Harris wrote in a column for the Sun. “From the early 1930s on, Walter Gault’s fisheries were of tremendous economical importance to the local residents. The fishery at Placida was the hub of the Southwest Florida fishing industry. Fish were shipped over all the world from Placida and the fishery was one of the largest producers of mullet in Florida.”
Albritton carried on the business at the fish house, eventually joined by her sons, Garry and Greg, until voters called for the state commercial gill-net ban in 1995 that crippled commercial mullet fishing. In 1988, the Albrittons added a restaurant to the Fishery and would later sell it to Port Charlotte physician Dr. Mark Asperilla.
As commercial fishing declined, the Albrittons transformed the Fishery complex into an artistic enclave with small galleries and boutiques that had been small cottages housing mullet fishermen. The Fishery also became known for its seafood festivals and art shows.
“She never did anything she didn’t want to do — and she did a lot,” Garry said. Many of those who knew her would often respectfully address her as “Miss Eunice” or “Aunt Eunice.”
“She was a gracious and kind woman,” Capt. Marian Schneider recalled. When Schneider started her Grande Tours and eco-tourism business in 1980, she said Albritton offered her a cottage at a rent she can afford at the time.
“I think she got her kindness from her father,” Schneider said, citing how Gault built homes for the fishermen and their families. “Their respect for the Albrittons was in their blood as much as mullet fishing.”
Esther Horton, a third-generation Englewood resident, also described Albritton as a sweet and kind woman.
In 2004, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce honored Albritton by naming her to its Secret Society of Smoked Mullets that recognizes the contributions of longtime residents who influenced the growth of the Englewood community. Besides being an honoree, Albritton provided traditional smoked mullet for the annual luncheons.
“I loved hearing her stories of growing up in Englewood. What a generous, strong, and kind lady,” said Nita Cole, who inaugurated the Smoked Mullet Society when she was the chamber’s executive director.
“She was the one who insisted on having the smoked mullet fish appetizers at the annual award meetings, and always paid for the preparation herself,” Cole said. “Even after she sold the Fishery, she taught other restaurants how to prepare it, so we could have a sampling of the fish at the meetings. She will be greatly missed.”
Nearly two decades ago, the Albrittons sold the Fishery property to Jacques “Jack” Cloutier. But with the onset of the recession, the property was foreclosed and ended up in the hands of Caribbean Bay Mortgage Lender LLC where it laid in a limbo for years — until Boca Grande residents Jay Fineberg and his wife Cookie Potter-Fineberg purchased the property last year with plans to redevelop the 14-acre property into “Village and Marina of Boca Grande.”
Demolition began on the property in December. Albritton left her home at the Fishery and went to live with her sister, in a sixth-floor condominium, spending her last days looking out onto Gasparilla Sound and the Placida she loved.
Albritton is survived by her two sons, Garry (Margaret) and Greg (Elaine) Albritton; sister, Lavohn (Earl) Schworm; two sister-in-laws, Betty Grady and Geraldine Barnwell; four grandsons and one great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews, great- and great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John A. Albritton; parents, Walter G. and Louise (Cole) Gault; sister, Patricia (Ralph) Matherly and a brother, W.G.,Jr.; two brother-in-laws, Fred Grady and Earl Barnwell.
A Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, with visitation starting at 1 p.m. until service time at Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood. Burial will be private at a later date in Oakridge Cemetery in Arcadia. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice and Palliative Care, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
