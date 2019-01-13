A woman who authorities said caused a three-car crash Friday due to a medical episode was pronounced dead.
Placida resident Sandra Lee Kemper, 68, was traveling north on Jacaranda Boulevard in her 2002 Lexus, and ran a red light after suffering a medical episode, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. She ran into 20-year-old North Port resident, Yuriy Tabakov’s Honda Accord, who was on the southbound lane of Jacarda Boulevard, turning left on a green left-turn arrow to U.S. 41.
After colliding with Tabakov, Kemper spun out, colliding with the front of 75-year-old Venice resident Laura Robinson’s Prius.
The crash took place at 9 a.m.
Kemper was transported to Venice Regional Hospital after the crash, where she was pronounced dead later in the day. Tabakov and Robinson were uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Melissa Ann Lupole, 39, 29100 block of Edgewood St., Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,000.
• Ryan Lawson White, 38, 1100 block of Birchcrest Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny/petty theft second degree, first offense. Bond: none.
• Marcus Anthony Bolden, 24, 22300 block of Yonkers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $18,000.
• William Randall Nichols, 61, of Ocklawaha, Fla. Charges: out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Andy Lawrence Cosgrove, 38, of Sarasota, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• William Dale Henderson, 56, of Rotonda, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
• Angelique Michelle Browning, 40, 24200 block of San Ciprian Rd., Punta Gorda. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $6,000.
• Ty Jon Packard, 22, 20300 block of Calder Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Brittany Lea Horner, 28, 1300 block of Kensington St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $3,000.
• Thomas Matthew Allese, 38, 3400 block of Dwight St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control, trespassing/failure to leave property upon order by owner, and false I.D. given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $6,000.
• Jaclyn Marie Jones, 32, 22100 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Devonte Joseph Schnarr, 20, 3600 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Jami Michelle Parker, 29, 1st block of Orlando Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
• Nicholas Alan Millennor, 28, 2400 block of Vankeuren Dr., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
• Raul Christopher Colon-Ocasio, 27, 5200 block of Easter Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $6,000.
• Michael Jordan Olivas-Garcia, 30, of North Miami Beach, Fla. Charge: provided false affidavit about commercial driver’s license. Bond: $2,500.
• Calvin Lamont Roberts, Jr., 21, of Cape Coral, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Jacob Tyler Antoszyk, 26, of Apolla, Pa. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $70,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Eric Rene Vatel, 62, 100 block of Leland St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Blake Mitchell Wellins, 17, 4100 block of River Bank Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of cocaine. Bond: not listed.
The Department of Corrections reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Albert Hamel, 24, 25200 block of Padre Ln., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Liz Hardaway
