ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte Organix off Gasparilla Road will soon have a new name.
The firm announced this week it had been acquired by South Carolina-based Atlas Organics, a rapidly growing company in the organic recycling industry.
“I’m excited to see this happen and to be a part of Team Atlas, said former Charlotte Organix owner Dave Tressmer in a news release. “It’s a great opportunity for the Port Charlotte area and all central Florida. Working with Atlas Organics is truly a game changer in bringing quality compost and soil products to the markets here."
The facility is at 5301 Linwood Road, just off Gasparilla Road (County Road 771) between the South Gulf Cove and Rotonda West subdivisions.
Atlas CEO Joseph McMillin called the area a “strategic location” and that it was "one of the only locations to provide vital resources for agriculture and land development in the area,” according to the release.
Tressmer and the current employees will remain with the firm, which will take the name of Atlas Organics Atlas, said Stefan Holt, the company's vice president for marketing, in an email.
Promising that “big things” would be coming to area, Holt added the parent company would be adding “state-of-the-art and scientific processes” to all aspects of production at the Charlotte County location.
Holt praised former owner Tressmer.
“He will be a great asset to Atlas Organics as we expand our presence in Florida and across the United States,” he stated.
Along with the acquisition of Charlotte Organix, Atlas also announced the acquisition of two other composting companies in Polk County.
And a $200 million investment in Atlas from Generate Capital, as reported in the trade publications Wastedive and Resource Recycling, will allow that growth to continue.
According to the two trade publications, the investment gives Generate Capital a majority stake in Atlas.
According to Florida Division of Corporation records, Charlotte Organix was incorporated on Aug. 20, 2013 with David and Raymond Tressmer listed as managers.
Formed in 2015, Atlas has operations in South and North Carolina, Florida, Texas, and Tennessee.
Financial details around the acquisition of Charlotte Organix were not disclosed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.