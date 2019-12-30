New Year’s is the deadliest holiday on U.S. roadways, according to the American Automobile Association.
In 2017, nearly 1,000 people were killed based on the latest figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Thirty-one percent of those deaths involved drunk drivers, AAA reported.
To help combat this, AAA and Budweiser are teaming up to provide “Tow to Go,” which is a free, confidential service.
A tow truck will be dispatched to transport the driver and their vehicle home, or to a safe place within a 10-mile radius.
Services are available in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend).
According to a press release, since the initiative’s inception, the program has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the roads across the Southeast and Midwest.
You do not have to be a AAA member to benefit from this free service.
“New Year’s Eve is by far the busiest holiday for Tow To Go,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman.
“Although we offer this service for all major holidays, half of our calls occur the night of New Year’s Eve,” he added.
Jenkins suggested that because their drivers will be in such high demand, party-goers should not make Tow to Go their primary plan for getting home safely.
AAA encourages people to appoint a sober driver, use a ride-sharing service, or call a cab.
“Make Tow to Go part of your backup plan, to ensure safe transport into the 2020’s,” Jenkins said.
To use Tow to Go, call 855-286-9246. Services will be available until 6 a.m. Thursday.
For more information, visit AAA.com/TowtoGo
