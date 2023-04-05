Don and Margie Cochran of Holiday Park in North Port

Margie Cochran, 73, and her husband Don, 74, navigate insurance paperwork from American Integrity Insurance Company after their manufactured home flooded and was damaged in Hurricane Ian. They bought the home in May of 2022. They still don’t have repairs to their flooring, roof or kitchen.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

TALLAHASSEE — Drawing pushback from insurance and business groups, a Florida Senate committee Wednesday backed a proposal that the sponsor said would increase “transparency and accountability” for insurance companies.

The bill (SPB 7052) emerged as many Floridians continue trying to recover from last year’s one-two punch of Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole and after lawmakers passed a series of legal protections for insurance companies.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments